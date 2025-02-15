What is GoDaddy Airo? Everything we know about AI web hosting

GoDaddy Airo is an AI-powered platform designed to help small businesses establish and grow their online presence with minimal effort, offering AI tools for website creation, logo design, branding, and marketing automation.

By integrating artificial intelligence, GoDaddy Airo makes it easier for entrepreneurs to quickly build a professional-looking digital presence without needing technical expertise.

The platform also includes features such as domain registration (expected given the name), social media post scheduling, and even free LLC formation, making it an all-in-one business startup solution.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

Try out GoDaddy Airo

The best AI tools – ChatGPT, DeepL, Midjourney, and more

What is GoDaddy Airo?

GoDaddy Airo is an AI-driven toolset from GoDaddy, one of the largest domain registrars and web hosting providers around right now.

Launched to help small businesses and entrepreneurs streamline their online setup, Airo offers a range of AI-powered features, including automated logo design, website creation, and marketing assistance.

When users register a domain with GoDaddy, they gain access to Airo’s features, which include an AI-powered “Coming Soon” page to establish an early web presence, automated suggestions for business names, and pre-made branding elements.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, Airo provides support for email marketing, social media post planning, and even payment processing. The platform also partners with ZenBusiness to offer free LLC setup, making it an attractive choice for new business owners.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use GoDaddy Airo for?

GoDaddy Airo is primarily designed to help small business owners build and maintain a digital presence.

Airo can generate unique, AI-crafted logos tailored to a brand’s identity and create personalised websites with relevant text and imagery. The platform also supports email marketing by suggesting campaign content and providing a marketing calendar with recommended social media posts.

Another key feature is its payment processing service, which allows businesses to accept online transactions with competitive rates.

What can’t you use GoDaddy Airo for?

While GoDaddy Airo offers automation for website creation, branding, and marketing, it lacks advanced customisation features. Users who need highly specific website functionalities, custom coding, or sophisticated ecommerce capabilities may find it limiting.

Additionally, Airo does not provide deep analytics or professional social media management features like those found in dedicated platforms such as Hootsuite.

Essentially, if you require complex design tools or a fully tailored website experience, you may need additional software beyond what Airo offers.

How much does GoDaddy Airo cost?

GoDaddy Airo is free for users who purchase a domain through GoDaddy. The cost of a domain varies depending on what kind of domain and how popular the search term might be.

Where can you use GoDaddy Airo?

GoDaddy Airo is accessible via GoDaddy's website and is integrated into the GoDaddy account dashboard. Users can access all AI tools, including website building, logo creation, and marketing automation, from a web browser.

Currently, there is no dedicated mobile app, so all features must be used online.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ECO LENS)

Is GoDaddy Airo any good?

GoDaddy Airo has received generally positive feedback for its convenience and ease of use. TechRadar Pro tried Airo in 2024 and praised it for helping small businesses quickly establish a professional online presence.

The platform’s automated branding and marketing features save users time, and its inclusion with domain purchases makes it a budget-friendly option.

However, some users find Airo’s customization options somewhat limited, especially if they require more control over website design and branding.

While it works well for beginners and small businesses, advanced users might prefer more flexible alternatives with greater design and marketing capabilities.

Use GoDaddy Airo if

- You're a small business owner or entrepreneur looking to quickly establish an online presence without extensive technical skills. Airo is ideal if you need a professional-looking website and branding materials generated efficiently.

- Airo is also suitable for those seeking an all-in-one solution that includes domain registration, website building, logo creation, and marketing tools.

Don’t use GoDaddy Airo if

- You require highly customised website features or advanced design elements that go beyond the platform's capabilities. If you're a developer or business needing intricate coding functionalities or specialized applications, GoDaddy Airo may not meet your needs.

- Additionally, if you prefer complete control over every aspect of your website’s design and functionality, you might find the platform’s AI automation limiting. Users who need advanced e-commerce tools or in-depth analytics may be better served by a more robust website builder or marketing platform.

Also consider

If GoDaddy Airo doesn’t fully align with your needs, alternatives like Wix ADI and Squarespace’s AI tools might be worth considering.

Wix ADI offers AI website creation with more design flexibility, making it a good choice for users who want additional customization, while Squarespace provides robust design templates and deeper e-commerce integration for those looking to create a more polished and feature-rich website.