I've tried more than 30 AI website builders. Here's the best one for small businesses.

What’s the best AI website builder for small business owners? After reviewing more than 30 powerful AI website builders in 2024, I have a pretty good idea of the unique features and benefits offered by each platform. But if there’s one platform that’s stood out for business use, it’s this:

GoDaddy Airo has one of the most impressive sets of tools any small business owner could ask for in an AI website builder. With built-in marketing modules, lots of integrations, and even an LLC registration service for SMEs, it’s easily one of the best small business website builders on the market. Keep reading to learn exactly why.

What is GoDaddy Airo?

Your journey on GoDaddy Airo starts by inputting your domain or business idea. (Image credit: GoDaddy)

GoDaddy Airo is an AI-powered solution designed to streamline the process of establishing and growing an online presence for small businesses. Launched in early 2024, this innovative tool combines the ease of use that GoDaddy is known for with cutting-edge generative AI.

With Airo, small business owners can quickly and effortlessly create a professional website, design a unique logo, set up branded email, and even generate personalized social media content and ads. The platform leverages AI to provide tailored recommendations based on the user's domain name and business category, saving precious time and resources.

As an all-in-one solution, Airo offers everything you need to digitize, market, and monetize your small business from scratch. With its AI website builder, you can generate elaborate layouts with a simple prompt, then customize it to your liking using the built-in drag-and-drop editor.

To further support small businesses, GoDaddy Airo offers a range of marketing tools, including customizable email templates, a pre-populated social media content calendar, and even AI-generated ad campaigns for platforms like Google and Facebook. Most impressively, Airo enables users in the US to register a free LLC through its partnership with ZenBusiness.

What makes GoDaddy Airo good for small businesses?

As a small business entrepreneur, you’re always pressed for time and resources. GoDaddy Airo is a game-changer for small businesses looking to establish their online presence, particularly because of how much time and effort it saves.

Even those with limited technical skills can quickly set up a professional website, create a unique brand identity, and start engaging with customers online. Moreover, GoDaddy Airo levels the playing field for small businesses by providing them with tools and capabilities that were previously only available to larger companies with extensive resources.

Features like the AI-powered logo maker, customizable email templates, and social media content calendar enable small businesses to create a strong brand presence and effectively market their products or services online. But what really makes this platform stand out is its accessibility, combined with the ability to bring all your essential small business management tools in one place, under a single platform.

By bundling essential services like domain registration, website hosting, and email into one platform, GoDaddy Airo helps small business owners save money on multiple subscriptions. With the addition of AI, automatically generated content and designs also reduce the need for external agencies or freelancers.

But perhaps most importantly, GoDaddy Airo empowers small business owners to do all this at an exceedingly affordable price point. Basic plans start at just $16.99 USD/month, with a significant discount for up to the first three years of subscription. Even the most expensive Ecommerce plan sells for $34.99 USD/month, making it one of the most cost-effective and best ecommerce platforms on the market.

What are the key features of GoDaddy Airo for small businesses?

GoDaddy Airo offers the most complete set of features designed to cater to the needs of small businesses. By integrating cutting-edge AI technology with user-friendly tools, this platform empowers entrepreneurs to establish and grow their online presence with ease.

AI website builder

One of the key features of GoDaddy Airo is its AI-powered website builder. By leveraging unique algorithms and machine learning, the builder suggests industry-specific layouts, content, and images based on the user's domain name and business category.

Logo maker and branding tools

With Airo, users can generate a variety of logo designs tailored to their business, which can be customized further using GoDaddy Studio. Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for competitive businesses and GoDaddy offers a lot of options to help in this space.

Social media management

Managing a strong social media presence can be time-consuming for small business owners. GoDaddy Airo addresses this by offering a range of tools, including a pre-populated content calendar and the option to schedule posts across multiple platforms from a single dashboard.

AI ad campaigns

Airo creates tailored ad content for platforms like Google and Facebook, optimizing for the user's specific business goals and target audience. This helps small businesses maximize their ROI without breaking the bank for their ad budget.

LLC registration

For entrepreneurs in the United States, GoDaddy Airo offers the ability to register a free LLC through a partnership with ZenBusiness. The streamlined process eliminates the hassle and expense of establishing a business legally, helping you bring your product to market faster.

Are there any alternatives to GoDaddy Airo for small businesses?

GoDaddy Airo is a powerful all-in-one solution for small businesses looking to establish and grow their online presence, but it’s hardly the only option available. Here are 3 other candidates you might want to consider during your research:

Wix AI

Wix AI is a user-friendly solution that enables small businesses to create professional websites in minutes. By engaging in a conversational interface, users can quickly generate a custom site tailored to their specific needs. Wix also offers one of the most feature-rich no-code editors in the industry, complete with templates, components, integrations, and more.

Hostinger AI Builder

Hostinger AI Builder takes a guided approach to website creation, making it an ideal choice for small businesses with limited technical expertise. The platform's AI-powered tools can generate text, blog posts, and images, while its drag-and-drop editor allows for easy customization. We particularly like the AI heatmapping tool, which helps you improve your conversion rates quickly.

GetResponse AI

GetResponse AI is a comprehensive email marketing solution that leverages artificial intelligence to help small businesses create effective campaigns and grow their customer base. With features like AI-powered email generation, prebuilt templates, and user segmentation, GetResponse simplifies the process of engaging with customers across channels.