AI website building tools that every small business should be using

The best AI website builders are revolutionizing how small businesses build websites, making the process faster, easier, and more effective than ever before.

By leveraging the power of AI, these innovative website builders enable you to quickly create professional, high-converting sites without needing to be a web design expert. In this guide, we list 7 of the best small business website builders that offer powerful AI tools:

Wix AI

Building a website with Wix AI starts by answering a few simple questions. (Image credit: Wix)

Wix is the world's most popular website builder, offering a vast array of features and an outstanding AI website builder called Wix AI. Wix AI guides users through the site creation process via a conversational interface. You describe your website goals and provide key business information, then the algorithm generates a complete website with relevant pages, content, images, and layout.

Wix AI crafts a tailored "site brief" summarizing the website's purpose, style, structure, and content based on your responses. You can refine this brief before having the AI generate the full website. The generated sites are visually appealing and fully functional with built-in business features like online scheduling, ecommerce, events, bookings, marketing tools, and SEO.

Key features of Wix AI:

AI section generator to build custom containers like hero, portfolio, testimonials, etc.

AI text and image creation tools to generate copy and visuals

Ability to regenerate designs or make granular changes to the AI-generated site brief

Integrated business solutions tailored to your needs

Wix AI demonstrates the future potential of prompt-based AI web development. It enables you to create professional websites faster than ever, with pricing starting at $17/month.

Shopify Magic

Shopify has introduced Shopify Magic as a new suite of AI-enabled features integrated across its ecommerce platform. It has also announced Sidekick, an intelligent assistant that can understand questions or prompts to help businesses generate ideas and accomplish tasks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sidekick can be used to set up discounts, redesign websites for different seasons, identify best sellers, and more. However, it’s currently in closed early access. Other publicly-available capabilities include AI-generated product descriptions, blog posts, emails, and FAQ responses personalized for your store.

Core elements of Shopify Magic:

Soon-to-release Sidekick to support a wide range of business and marketing tasks

Automated generation of unique product descriptions

Tailored blog posts, email, and customer support response creation

AI chatbots for personalized customer interactions

These AI tools are designed to save time and help make smart business decisions. They demonstrate Shopify's commitment to harnessing AI to revolutionize entrepreneurship and ecommerce. Shopify Magic is available free of charge to all Shopify users.

GetResponse AI

GetResponse offers a comprehensive email marketing and AI-driven website builder platform. By answering a few questions about your business and design preferences, GetResponse's AI technology generates a personalized website in minutes, which you can then customize using the drag-and-drop editor.

One standout aspect is the seamless integration of the AI website builder with GetResponse's marketing ecosystem. You can connect automated campaigns, signup forms, live chats, social ads, and more within a single account. The all-in-one approach streamlines your marketing.

Notable attributes of GetResponse AI:

Builds a custom website rapidly based on your input

Provides a library of 100+ responsive templates

Enables importing existing websites from HTML/CSS

Integrates marketing tools like email campaigns, conversion funnels, and chats

However, the AI-built sites may not be the fastest or most robust. Many key features are limited to higher-priced plans, which can get expensive as your email list grows. Plans start at $19/month for 1,000 contacts with website builder access.

GoDaddy Airo

Unlike other AI website builders, with GoDaddy the journey begins by finding the right domain. (Image credit: GoDaddy)

GoDaddy, known for being one of the best web hosting and domain registration services, has launched Airo, a new AI-powered tool to support small businesses. Airo leverages AI to automatically deliver marketing materials like domain suggestions, logos, email campaigns, websites, and more.

Users input a description of their business and Airo offers domain suggestions. Once a domain is purchased, the algorithm produces logo options, website designs, email accounts, marketing campaigns, a social media calendar, ads, and more. You can even use GoDaddy to register an LLC. Businesses can select from the AI-generated materials to establish their online presence.

Highlights of GoDaddy Airo:

Generates a website with AI text and stock images based on your business details

Creates a logo tailored to your website's style

Sets up a custom branded email address

Provides personalized suggestions for social media handles

Airo is one of the best free website builders to use, although you need to purchase a domain to generate the AI marketing materials. There are also paid upgrades available for premium email marketing and website features. GoDaddy claims Airo can save small businesses over $4,000 and 300 hours of work on average in 2024.

Jimdo Dolphin

Jimdo's AI-powered website builder, Dolphin, creates a personalized website draft based on your answers to a simple questionnaire about your site's purpose, features, and design. The process takes just minutes, generating modern designs optimized for desktop and mobile.

While the AI does the heavy lifting, you can fine-tune your site's layout, branding, and content using Jimdo's beginner-friendly drag-and-drop editor. A handy addition is the free logo maker, letting you craft a logo within the platform if you don't already have one.

Jimdo Dolphin's key characteristics:

Builds a tailored website in minutes using a short survey

Offers a clean, contemporary look for both desktop and mobile

Includes an intuitive drag-and-drop editor for customization

Provides a built-in free logo maker

Jimdo's free plan is quite generous, allowing a basic 5-page website with 500MB storage and 2GB bandwidth. Paid plans start at an affordable $9/month. However, design customization options are somewhat limited compared to other builders.

Framer AI

Framer, originally a high-fidelity design and prototyping platform, has evolved into a comprehensive website builder with an AI-powered design system. By providing a text prompt, users can generate responsive web pages in seconds, which can then be customized further.

AI creates unique layout, copy, and styling combinations for each page. Framer offers diverse theme options to mix and match fonts and color palettes. Its advanced design features rival platforms like Webflow and Editor X, making it ideal for those seeking deep customization.

Highlights of Framer AI's website builder:

Generates web pages rapidly based on a text prompt

Offers extensive theme and styling combinations

Includes an AI copywriter that adjusts to your brand voice

Provides advanced design and customization capabilities

However, Framer has a steeper learning curve and higher pricing than many AI builders. You need some web design knowledge to fully leverage its potential. Plans start at $24/month for 3 websites and 10,000 CMS items.

Squarespace Blueprint

Squarespace, one of the best website builders, has launched Blueprint - a guided design system that combines multiple template elements to create a personalized starting point for your website. It works by asking you a series of questions about your site's name, purpose, and desired pages.

Blueprint then generates your site foundation using your responses. It offers a 5-step process for real-time design selection, including layout, color palette, and font options. You can preview your site live as it's built and further customize it using Squarespace's intuitive editing tools.

Key aspects of Squarespace Blueprint:

Builds a tailored website foundation by combining template elements

Provides a step-by-step process for choosing design directions

Offers a live preview of your website during the building process

Integrates with Squarespace's robust editing and site management tools

Blueprint is included at no extra cost with Squarespace's plans, which start at $16/month. It's currently available in English only, with other languages planned for the future. Blueprint aims to make professional web design more accessible for businesses and individuals.