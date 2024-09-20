5 useful AI web design tools that aren't website builders

While the best AI website builders like Wix AI and Hostinger have gained popularity for their ability to generate entire websites, they represent just one facet of the diverse AI web design landscape.

A wide array of AI-powered tools are revolutionizing specific aspects of the design process, from ideation to asset creation to UX optimization. These specialized tools harness the power of machine learning to streamline workflows, spark creativity, and push the boundaries of what's possible in web design — all without the need for a full-fledged website builder.

AI is being integrated into various stages of the design process, resulting in a spectrum of tools that cater to specific needs.

By focusing on these particular aspects of web design, the best AI tools can allow for greater specialization compared to generalist website builders. If you’re a professional developer who thinks that they don’t have much to gain from using the best website builders, here are some other types of tools to consider:

Design inspiration tools that generate color palettes, font pairings, and layout ideas based on keywords or existing designs.

Media generation tools that create custom images, videos, and animations from text prompts or sketches.

Content creation tools that draft copy, product descriptions, and blog posts optimized for the web.

UI/UX optimization tools that analyze designs and provide data-driven suggestions for improving user experience and conversions.

Code generation tools that translate design mockups into HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Up next, let’s talk about 5 interesting AI design tools that aren’t website builders, from color palette generators to code generation tools to analytics platforms.

1. Khroma

Khroma is an AI-powered color palette generation tool designed with creatives in mind. It uses machine learning to understand color theory and generate harmonious, visually appealing color schemes for web projects based on user preferences.



Khroma learns from thousands of popular human-made color palettes from across the internet to produce great color combinations that designers can view in various formats like typography, gradients, and custom images. Users can search for and filter palettes by hue, tint, value, and hex/RGB codes.

The tool allows designers to create an unlimited library of their favorite palettes to reference later, providing color names, hex codes, RGB values, CSS, and WCAG accessibility ratings for each. Khroma integrates with design software like Sketch and Adobe XD to streamline the process of applying AI-generated color schemes to web designs.

2. Uizard

Uizard is a powerful AI-driven design tool that converts hand-drawn sketches and wireframes into digital UI mockups and prototypes. By leveraging deep learning algorithms trained on millions of UI components and design patterns, Uizard can recognize and interpret rough wireframes drawn by hand, transforming them into high-fidelity screens with buttons, forms, icons, and more.

This allows designers to rapidly go from early-stage ideation sketches to digital visualizations without spending hours manually creating mockups in design software. Uizard also provides AI-assisted design suggestions to refine and optimize the final designs, such as improving spacing and alignment.

Uizard offers an array of other useful intelligent features to aid the design process. These include generating UI mockups from text descriptions, extracting design themes from images, and predicting visual attention heatmaps to optimize designs before user testing.

3. Copy.ai

Copy.ai is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps generate marketing copy and web-optimized content like landing pages, product descriptions, and blog posts. Trained on high-performing online content, Copy.ai understands the principles of persuasive copywriting and SEO to create engaging, keyword-rich text tailored to a brand's voice and target audience.

The tool provides an intuitive interface with various templates and prompts to guide users through the content creation process. For example, users can input a product name and description to generate a variety of optimized marketing angles and copies. Copy.ai then outputs multiple options that can be refined and edited as needed.

By automating routine writing tasks and providing a starting point for quality copy, Copy.ai helps marketers and designers save time while ensuring content is primed to drive traffic and conversions. The tool also offers built-in editing and collaboration features to streamline the content review process.

4. Uibot

Developed by Laiye, Uibot is an AI-powered tool for automating user interface testing and analysis. It employs computer vision and machine learning to identify potential usability issues in web and app designs, such as poor color contrast, small click targets, and confusing navigation.

Uibot can scan design mockups and prototypes, providing designers with actionable insights and suggestions for optimizing the user experience. For example, it may recommend increasing the size of a button or adjusting the layout to improve readability and accessibility.

In addition to identifying usability problems, Uibot offers data-driven recommendations for enhancing UI elements like CTAs and forms to boost conversions. The tool integrates with popular design and prototyping software, allowing designers to seamlessly implement the AI-generated suggestions into their workflows.

5. Fronty

Fronty is an innovative tool that uses AI to convert design images into clean, semantic HTML and CSS code. Designers can upload screenshots, wireframes, or high-fidelity mockups and Fronty will analyze the visual hierarchy, layout, and design elements to generate corresponding code that accurately reflects the intended design.

The AI behind Fronty is trained on best practices for front-end web development, ensuring the outputted code is well-structured, efficient, and easy to maintain. Fronty supports a wide range of design file formats and allows users to customize the generated code to fit their preferred conventions and frameworks.

Fronty also provides a no-code editor for designers to easily customize and iterate on the generated websites without writing code themselves. This allows for a more collaborative and efficient workflow between design and development teams, as designers can communicate their vision through living code examples instead of static mockups.