Friday website builder review

Friday is a feature-rich and easy-to-use website builder offering 24/7 customer support. However, it's a bit pricey for someone on a budget.

Your website is the virtual storefront that invites visitors to explore, engage, and be captivated by your brand. But building a website that truly stands out can often feel like an insurmountable task, requiring technical and design skillset.

That's where Friday steps in, turning the daunting task into a relatively straightforward one. With its innovative approach to web creation, Friday website builder revolutionizes the way we build websites.

In this review, we take an in-depth look at Friday website builder’s features, security, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

What is Friday?

Friday website builder is a user-friendly platform that allows individuals and businesses to create professional websites without the need for coding knowledge or technical skill.

It provides a range of intuitive tools and templates to streamline the website creation process, enabling you to design and customize your sites according to your unique preferences and requirements.

With Friday, you can add and edit content, incorporate multimedia elements, optimize for mobile devices, and publish your websites with just a few clicks.

Friday website builder features

During my testing of Friday's website builder, I discovered a wide range of powerful features that enhanced my website building journey. Firstly, the platform provided robust ecommerce capabilities, allowing me to effortlessly set up an online store, manage products, and inventory.

The developer mode feature allows the flexibility to edit and add code and make customizations according to my specific requirements. The built-in blog builder offered a seamless way to create engaging blog posts and share my thoughts and ideas with my audience.

I was also impressed with the comprehensive web analytics feature that provided valuable insights into visitor behavior and helped me optimize my website for better performance.

With the option to use a custom domain, you can choose any name for your website to add a professional and personalized touch. Friday's SEO tools proved to be invaluable in optimizing a website for search engines and increasing its visibility online.

The inclusion of SSL security feature helps to keep visitors' data protected. Friday uses AWS hosting which ensures reliable performance and scalability for your websites.

Moreover, the platform's mobile optimization feature automatically adapted my test website to different devices, ensuring a seamless user experience for mobile users. The unlimited bandwidth feature allows the handling of high traffic volumes without any concerns.

Friday website builder provides a range of powerful tools to enhance the process of creating and customizing websites. One of the standout tools provided by Friday is the site theme tool. This tool allows you to choose from a selection of themes and customize them to suit your preferences. You can easily modify the font, add images, adjust the site layout, create rows and columns, and play with colors to create a visually appealing website that aligns with your brand or personal style.

The pages and popups tools offered by Friday simplify the process of customizing your site. With these tools, you can add different types of pages such as a home page, service page, about us page, FAQ page, blog page, and more. These tools also provide various settings that allow you to rename pages, hide or show them in the page navigation, convert pages to dynamic pages, and perform basic search engine optimization (SEO) for each page.

Friday's widget tool is another valuable asset for website creation. The tool let me add various elements to my website, including text, images, maps, icons, media sliders, photo galleries, HTML codes, spacers, and contact forms. The convenience of this tool lies in its drag-and-drop functionality, allowing you to effortlessly place and arrange widgets wherever you want them on your site.

To manage and enhance the content on your website, Friday offers a content library manager with tools such as a media manager and a connected data CMS (Content Management System). The connected data CMS allows you to edit and add images, text, and other information about your business. Additionally, Friday provides a website personalization tool, which allows you to create popups, add special event offers or promotions, display service hours, and include call-to-action elements on your website. This tool also enables you to create personalized messages from scratch, tailoring the content to suit your specific audience or goals.

For those looking to build an ecommerce store, Friday offers an ecommerce tool that simplifies the process. With this tool, you can easily create and manage your online store. The ecommerce manager provides a store management dashboard where you can view sales, manage your product catalog, and access reports to gain insights into your store's performance. Also, Friday's ecommerce tool allows you to connect your online store to popular sales channels such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, expanding your reach and potential customer base.

If you're interested in maintaining a blog on your website, Friday's blogging tool enables you to add new blog posts, manage existing posts, edit the layout of your blog, and even import blog posts from external sources. When publishing a new blog post, Friday provides settings that allow you to customize the publishing date, post URL, post title, post thumbnail, and post tags, ensuring that your blog integrates seamlessly with the rest of your website.

To optimize your website for search engines and fine-tune its settings, Friday offers a comprehensive SEO and setting tool. This tool provides a range of features to enhance your website's performance and visibility. With Friday's SEO and setting tool, you can add and customize site icons, install SSL certificates to secure your website, set up Google Analytics to track visitor data and insights, implement URL redirection for improved navigation, and enable backup functionality to safeguard your website files.

Additionally, this tool allows you to add custom HTML code, change your site's language settings, set up Progressive Web Apps (PWA) for enhanced user experiences, and create custom 404 error pages.

Furthermore, the SEO aspect of the tool enables you to manage technical SEO elements, such as enabling or disabling the "no index" tag for the entire website, adding site meta titles, creating custom sitemaps and robots.txt files, optimizing site keywords, and enabling lazy loading of images and videos to improve site performance.

How easy is Friday to use?

Friday is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use, even for individuals with limited technical expertise. The platform prioritizes simplicity and intuitive navigation, making it accessible to beginners and experienced users alike.

One key aspect contributing to Friday's ease of use is its drag-and-drop functionality. You can effortlessly add and rearrange elements on your websites by simply dragging and dropping widgets, images, text, and other components onto the desired location. This eliminates the need for complex coding or technical knowledge, streamlining the website creation process.

Additionally, Friday offers a visually-oriented interface that allows you to see real-time changes as you make adjustments to your websites. This instant visual feedback provides a clear understanding of how the site will look and function, empowering you to make informed design decisions.

The platform also provides a user-friendly dashboard that serves as a central hub for managing various aspects of the website. From this dashboard, you can access different tools and features, navigate through pages, customize themes, and track website analytics. The organized layout and intuitive controls contribute to a seamless user experience.

Friday pricing: Is it good value for money?

Friday's pricing structure, with a single plan starting at $25 per month and subsequently increasing to $50 after the initial month, offers a reasonable value for money considering the range of features and tools available within the platform.

This enables you to create and customize your websites with ease, while also benefiting from ongoing 24/7 customer support and updates to enhance your online presence.

Having one price plan may be limiting for some individuals, especially for those on a tight budget.

Security

Friday prioritizes the security of its users' websites by offering two essential security features: SSL certificates and backups.

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates are crucial for establishing a secure connection between a website and its visitors. SSL certificates ensure that sensitive information remains confidential and protected from potential hackers or malicious actors by encrypting the data transmitted between the user's browser and the website's server. Friday allows you to install SSL certificates, thus enabling secure communication and instilling trust in visitors who access your websites.

In addition to SSL certificates, Friday provides a backup feature to safeguard your website data. Regular backups are vital in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as data loss, server issues, or accidental changes that may compromise the website's functionality or content. By enabling backups, you can restore your websites to a previous state and recover lost data, minimizing potential disruptions and preserving the integrity of your online presence.

By offering SSL certificates and backup functionality, Friday aims to provide a secure environment for your websites. This contributes to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your data and helps protect against potential security vulnerabilities or data loss incidents.

Customer support

Friday offers customer support through various channels, including a comprehensive knowledge base and email support. These options ensure that you have access to the assistance you need when encountering any issues or requiring guidance while using the platform.

The knowledge base serves as a valuable resource, providing you with a collection of articles, tutorials, and frequently asked questions that cover a wide range of topics. It offers step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting guides, and detailed explanations of features, empowering you to find solutions to your queries independently. The knowledge base serves as a self-help tool, allowing you to access information and guidance at your convenience.

For more personalized support, Friday provides email support through two dedicated email addresses: support@findfriday.com and hello@findfriday.com. You can reach out to the support team with your inquiries, concerns, or technical issues. The support team is committed to providing prompt and helpful responses, addressing your queries, and providing guidance to ensure a smooth experience while using the platform.

By offering both a comprehensive knowledge base and email support, Friday ensures that you have access to the resources you need to overcome challenges and make the most of the platform's features.

Is Friday website builder right for you?

Determining whether Friday website builder is the right choice for you depends on various factors such as your website creation needs, technical expertise, budget, and desired level of customization.

However, if you are looking for a user-friendly platform with drag-and-drop functionality, a range of customizable themes, and tools for adding pages, widgets, and blog posts, along with ecommerce capabilities, then Friday website builder could be a suitable choice that caters to your requirements and empowers you to create and manage a professional-looking website with relative ease.

Friday's comprehensive SEO and settings options and 24/7 customer support through a knowledge base and email assistance could also be the deciding qualities for your choice of website builder.