Hostinger rolls out Google Ads Performance Max campaign support

Users can run campaigns across Google services from the Website Builder

Update aims to help ecommerce clients attract visitors and grow sales

One of our favorite website builders, Hostinger, has announced it has partnered with Google Ads to offer users the ability to create and run goal-based Performance Max campaigns directly within its Website Builder app.

Hostinger will be among the first in the market to offer built-in ad campaign creation and management in this way.

The company, which offers a range of tools designed to support blogs, portfolios, ecommerce, and other online projects, says the introduction will help users, including SMBs, drive traffic to their websites more quickly and easily.

Free to use

“Driving traffic is one of the biggest challenges for website owners. Hearing this feedback, we partnered with Google Ads to bring Performance Max campaigns to help our clients grow their online businesses," says Auksė Žirgulė, Head of Website Builder at Hostinger.

"With millions of people using Google to search online, Performance Max is a magnet for potential buyers, and our integration makes advertising on all Google channels much easier."

The feature will be fully embedded in Hostinger Website Builder, so users can set up a Performance Max campaign without leaving the platform.

The tool will be free to use for Hostinger customers and allow users to run ads across Google services like Search, Gmail, and YouTube.

Customers will receive customized ad content and budget suggestions to support their campaign goals, and as a welcome bonus, new Google Ads users are eligible for $500 in advertising credit after spending $500 (the inevitable terms and conditions apply.)

Hostinger told us this latest update is something its customers have been asking for.

“We pay special attention to the needs of our ecommerce customers, as this group is growing quickly,” a company spokesperson said.

“Today, about one in three websites built with Hostinger Website Builder includes an online store, and the total gross merchandise value of all ecommerce stores is increasing by 110% each year. According to our internal survey, nearly half of business owners struggle to attract customers and build trust online. To support their growth, we actively seek and implement solutions that help boost their online presence.”