Black Friday mattress sales 2021: A-Z guide to the best offers

If you're looking for a new mattress and a brilliant Black Friday mattress deal, then you’re in the right place. We've found the biggest offers in the US and the UK.

All the best mattress brands have launched sales, so this is the day to buy a great new bed for less than normal - prices are at their lowest, discounts are at their highest, and there are massive savings to be had.

A mattress that suits your body and sleep is a great investment in your wellbeing, and most mattresses now come with a trial period so that you can test them out at home to ensure they’re right for you. If you change your mind during the trial, you’ll get a refund and the manufacturer will collect the mattress, so there’s nothing to lose here and lots of great sleep to gain.

A-Z of Black Friday mattress sales

Our guide to this year's Black Friday mattress sales includes both US and UK brands, and it covers all types of mattress from hybrid and memory foam to innerspring and natural latex.

You can either browse the guide alphabetically (we've highlighted the biggest savings from each brand) or use the navigation menu on the side of the page to jump to any mattress manufacturers or retailers you're specifically interested in looking at.

Black Friday mattress sales: A

Image Allswell Home: 25% off sitewide

This 25% discount can be used on mattresses and bedding, making it ideal for overhauling your entire bed. The Allswell mattresses are worth a look if you want a cheap option for your guest room – a queen size Allswell Mattress is reduced from $375 to $281 in this Black Friday mattress sale, which is a fantastic price for a popular memory foam bed.

Amazon: Up to 50% off select mattresses Amazon: Up to 50% off select mattresses

The online retail giant has several Black Friday mattress sales running, with up to 50% off mattresses including the top-rated Emma Original Mattress, with a king size reduced from £799 to £399.50, undercutting Emma itself by £40. You can also save £147 on a Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Mattress, which now costs £273 (was £420) for a double.

Amerisleep: $300 off and up to $398 of free bedding Amerisleep: $300 off and up to $398 of free bedding

Looking for a mattress for back pain relief? The medium-firm Amerisleep AS2 Mattress has been engineered for this purpose, as well as to provide high levels of pressure relief, and for Black Friday you get $300 off the AS2 plus $398 of free bedding. Use the promo code BF300 at checkout.

Argos: Save 20% on select Silentnight Argos: Save 20% on select Silentnight

To be eligible for this Black Friday mattress sale you need to spend £250 and over. The popular Silentnight 1000 Pocket Luxury Mattress offers good support on a budget and with that 20% discount you’ll get a double size for just £279. Use the promo code SILENT20 at checkout.

Avocado Green: Up to $300 off organic mattresses Avocado Green: Up to $300 off organic mattresses

Avocado is offering multiple Black Friday mattress sales, including a $300 discount on the 21-layer Organic Luxury Plush Mattress, now from $3,199. Use promo code BFBLISS at checkout. The cheaper Avocado Green Mattress is $125 off, with a queen priced $1,474 with the code SAVEBIG.

Awara Sleep: Save $699 on natural mattresses Awara Sleep: Save $699 on natural mattresses

Get $200 off Awara’s plush natural mattresses (now from $899; was $1,398), plus a free organic bedding bundle worth up to $499. The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress suits all sleep positions and sleeps cooler thanks to the use of organic wool and cotton.

Black Friday mattress sales: B-C

Bear Mattress: 25% off and $250 of free gifts Bear Mattress: 25% off and $250 of free gifts

Want a hybrid mattress that’s focused on cooling and pressure relief? Here’s your chance with up to $423 off the Bear Hybrid, a breathable, six layer mattress that supports heavier bodies. Use the promo code BF25 to save on bed frames and accessories too.

Beautyrest: Up to $300 off hybrid mattresses Beautyrest: Up to $300 off hybrid mattresses

If you’re a hot sleeper, mattresses from Beautyrest could be what you are missing. The Harmony Lux Carbon Series has comfort and cooling aplenty thanks to innovative fabric technology, and there’s up to $300 off the Black Hybrid range with this new Black Friday mattress sale.

Big Fig: $300 off mattresses for heavier bodies Big Fig: $300 off mattresses for heavier bodies

Big Fig makes one mattress and it’s especially designed to support heavier bodies - you can configure it to suit your body shape, with a choice of firmness levels and comfort upgrades. This Black Friday, prices now start from $1,499 (was $1,799) when the promo code FRIYAY.

Brentwood Home: Get $200 off hybrid mattresses Brentwood Home: Get $200 off hybrid mattresses

Searching for a luxe hybrid for less? Brentwood Home is offering $200 of its best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress and the organic Cedar Natural Luxe Mattress. A queen size is down to $1,599. It’s selling out though, so use the promo code BFBEST while you can.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save up to $725 on mattresses Brooklyn Bedding: Save up to $725 on mattresses

Every Brooklyn Bedding mattress is on sale right now, with the biggest saving found on the Sedona Hybrid for back support. If you sleep hot, check out the Brooklyn Chill memory foam bed, now starting from just $186.75 (was $249). The sale includes bedding and furniture too.

Casper: 30% off boxed mattresses Casper: 30% off boxed mattresses

Casper is one of the biggest names in mattresses and this is the largest saving we have seen from the brand recently. There’s 30% off the Wave and Nova hybrids, and both can be upgraded with Snow Tech for cooling power. The ever-popular Original Mattress is down to $718 (was $995).

Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% and get free bedding Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% and get free bedding

You can now pick up a cooling Chill Memory Foam Mattress in a queen size for just $799 (was $1,239) this Black Friday. Plus, you’ll get free pillows and a sheet set. This Black Friday mattress sale ends today, so move fast if you sleep hot and want a new cooling mattress for less.

Black Friday mattress sales: D-G

DreamCloud: 45% off luxury hybrid mattresses DreamCloud: 45% off luxury hybrid mattresses

If you’re a hot sleeper and you experience soreness when lying down, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress could make a big difference to your sleep comfort. Now on sale for £549.45 at DreamCloud UK, this is a genuine bargain on a top-rated boxed mattress for all sleepers.

Dreams: Save 50% on traditional mattresses Dreams: Save 50% on traditional mattresses

Save yourself £150 when buying a double size Watson Traditional Spring Mattress - now £150 off at Dreams in the retailer's big Black Friday mattress sale, with prices from £150. This is one of the cheapest mattresses we've seen in the sale and it's ideal for your guest room.

Dormeo: 50% off foam and innerspring mattresses Dormeo: 50% off foam and innerspring mattresses

Quality memory foam mattresses at affordable prices are available at Dormeo this Black Friday. Don’t believe us? The Memory Deluxe Memory Foam Mattress is down to just £299 (was £799), which is £450 off. Dormeo is a respected mattress brand so this 50% off sale is not to be missed.

Eight Sleep: Save $500 on a smart mattress Eight Sleep: Save $500 on a smart mattress

Just like Christmas only comes once a year, so does Eight Sleep’s huge reduction in its Pod Pro Mattress prices. Promising 40% less wake ups, and a 32% decrease in the time it takes you to fall asleep, you can purchase this smart mattress starting from $2,595, instead of $3,095.

Emma Mattress: 45% off memory foam and hybrids Emma Mattress: 45% off memory foam and hybrids

The Emma Black Friday mattress sale is offering 45% off mattresses and 50% off bed bundles. The Emma Original is cheaper at Amazon (see top of this list), but the Emma Bundle has a massive saving - now up to £900 off with the Emma Premium Mattress Bundle (from £777.40).

Eve Mattress: Up to 40% off foam and hybrids Eve Mattress: Up to 40% off foam and hybrids

Eve's spring and foam beds are included in this year’s Black Friday mattress sale, with adult and kids sizes to pick from. Our recommendation is the Eve Premium Hybrid with enhanced back support and a cooler feel.

Black Friday mattress sales: H-L

Helix Sleep: $200 off mattresses plus two free pillows Helix Sleep: $200 off mattresses plus two free pillows

You’ll need to use the promo code BFSALE200 to make this discount work. However this offer is only available on orders costing $1,750 or more. Use code BFSALE150 for $150 off orders of $1,250 or more and for anything below that, use the code BFSALE100 for $100 off any mattress.

Layla Sleep: Save up to $1,000 on mattress bundles Layla Sleep: Save up to $1,000 on mattress bundles

This $1,000 discount applies to Layla’s award-winning Hybrid Mattress when you buy it with an Adjustable Base Plus. For Black Friday, the mattress in a box brand is giving away two free bed pillows with every purchase.

Leesa Mattress: Up to $600 off plus two free pillows Leesa Mattress: Up to $600 off plus two free pillows

This $600 off deal is available on Leesa’s Cal king size Legend Mattress. Pay just $2,099 for a slice of hybrid mattress luxury and enjoy pocket springs, edge-to-edge support and microcoils for hip and shoulder support. We’d act fact – this might not be around for long.

Black Friday mattress sales: M-O

Mattress Firm: 50% off mattresses and bedding Mattress Firm: 50% off mattresses and bedding

The big mattress seller is offering up to 50% off a variety of top-rated sleep brands including Serta, Beautyrest and Sleepys. One of the cheapest sale offers is found on the Sleepys Queen Snug 8” Medium Memory Foam Mattress, now on sale for $399.99 (was $799.99).

Mattress Man: 25% off Sealy, Sleepeeze and others Mattress Man: 25% off Sealy, Sleepeeze and others

This Black Friday mattress sale saves you 20% on a wide range of mattresses, including memory foam and hybrid. Unlike a handful of other stores, Mattress Man has plenty of beds in stock now ready for delivery, making it a good choice if you need a new bed urgently (next day delivery is available). Use promo code BF25 at checkout.

Mattress Next Day: Up to 70% off mattresses Mattress Next Day: Up to 70% off mattresses

The UK bed specialist is offering up to 70% off Sealy, Silentnight, Relyon and other brands. The cheapest mattress we’ve seen is the SleepSoul Balance 800 Pocket Memory Mattress, now on sale for less than £150. The sale ends on November 28.

Nectar Sleep: Save up to $499 on all mattresses Nectar Sleep: Save up to $499 on all mattresses

Nectar is one of our top mattress picks and this Black Friday mattress sale gives you nearly half-off prices on its most popular model, the Nectar Memory Foam, as well as its hybrid mattress in the UK. In the US you’ll get $100 off and $399 of free bedding, or up to $499 of free bedding with the Nectar Premier and Premier Copper cooling beds.

Nolah Mattress: Up to $700 off plus $247 of free gifts Nolah Mattress: Up to $700 off plus $247 of free gifts

The popular Nolah Evolution 15” mattress has the biggest saving in the Nolah Black Friday mattress sale, but most other Nolah beds are on sale too. The Evolution hybrid offers cooling features and high levels of full body support. Now priced from $1,599 (was $2,299), and you’ll get up to $247 of free bedding too.

Black Friday mattress sales: P-S

Puffy Mattress: $300 off and $455 of free bedding Puffy Mattress: $300 off and $455 of free bedding

The five-layer Puffy Mattress is made with cooling gel and proves that a good night’s rest can be enjoyed at an enjoyable price, especially with this Black Friday mattress sale offer. A queen size Puffy is down to $949 (was $1,249) and it’s a good choice for enjoying the magic of memory foam and relieving all pressure points on your body.

Purple: Up to $600 off mattress bundles Purple: Up to $600 off mattress bundles

While there are bigger offers in this guide, if you want a pressure relieving Purple Mattress and new bedding or a bed base, there’s up to $600 off bundles in the brand’s Black Friday mattress sale. The biggest savings are on the flagship hybrid s, and there are offers on bedding too.

Saatva: Up to 15% off luxury mattresses and bedding Saatva: Up to 15% off luxury mattresses and bedding

Saatva is offering a blanket 10% off sitewide or 15% off orders worth $2,750 and over. The luxury innerspring hybrid Saatva Classic sits in our top mattress guide and is the one to buy if you want a dose of hotel luxury in your own bedroom. There’s up to $1,033 off the Solaire Mattress (50 firmness settings) with Lineal Adjustable Base too.

Serta: $799 of free gifts with iComfort mattresses Serta: $799 of free gifts with iComfort mattresses

This saving applies to select Serta mattresses, including the popular all-foam and hybrid iComfort mattresses designed to support all sleep positions. There is a slight delay in shipping here though, so keep that in mind if you need a new bed urgently. If not, this is a great saving comprising a free Foundation (bed base) and luxury bedding.

Simba: Save up to £1,947.50 on a hybrid bundle Simba: Save up to £1,947.50 on a hybrid bundle

Simba has the biggest Black Friday mattress sale saving in the UK with 50% off its hybrid mattress bundles, adding up to a maximum saving of £1,947.50 on a super king size Ultimate Sleep Bundle. All other Simba mattresses are now 45% off in the brand's Black Friday mattress sale.

Sleep Number: Save up to $3,449.50 on a Smart Bed Sleep Number: Save up to $3,449.50 on a Smart Bed

This is biggest saving we’ve seen yet from this year’s Black Friday mattress sales. When you invest in the Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed you can save 50%. For the price you get sleep tracking, custom firmness and support, plus cooling comfort on tap. A phenomenal saving from a top-rate smart mattress brand.

Black Friday mattress sales: T-Z

Tempur-Pedic: Save 40% on the Tempur-Essential Tempur-Pedic: Save 40% on the Tempur-Essential

Pressure relief? Check. Medium-soft? Check. Massive savings to be had? Check. When you buy the four-layer Tempur-Essential during Black Friday week you can save yourself $866. This one is selling out, so take a look now if you want the cheapest Tempur mattress for an even cheaper price.

Tuft & Needle: Save 30% on all boxed mattresses Tuft & Needle: Save 30% on all boxed mattresses

These hybrid and memory foam mattresses may have a smaller price tag than many of its competitors, but they deliver ample comfort and support across a range of sleeping positions. If you sleep hot, the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress in particular is worth a look and it’s reduced to $836.50 for a queen size (was $1,195).

Zinus: Up to 50% off cooling mattresses Zinus: Up to 50% off cooling mattresses

If you’re after a cheap cooling mattress or something to upgrade your guest room, Zinus has all bases covered. This Black Friday mattress sale will save you over $300 on the Cooling Comfort Plus and the Zinus Gel Memory Foam Mattress. Both are ideal for stomach and back sleepers.