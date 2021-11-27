Beautyrest launches $300 off hybrid mattress deal for Black Friday

A new Beautyrest Black Friday mattress sale is now live, with up to $300 off the Black foam and hybrid mattresses for cooler sleep and better back support. Thanks to this new offer the Beautyrest Black starts from $2,049 (was $2,249), while the Beautyrest Hybrid starts at $1,949 (was $2,149).

There are other Black Friday mattress deals from the brand too, including up to $200 off the firm support Harmony Lux hybrid. This one comes in your choice of medium or plush and is designed to stay cool while dishing out ample amounts of pressure relief and head-to-toe support for all bodies and sleeping positions.

As befitting one of the best mattress brands in America, all of the on-sale Beautyrest mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

Beautyrest Black mattress: was $2,699 Beautyrest Black mattress: was $2,699 $2,499 at Beautyrest

Save up to $300 - If you are looking for the body cradling comfort of luxury memory foam combined with exceptional cooling, full support and the pressure relief of coils, this luxury option from Beautyrest will deliver. You’ll get up to $300 off the price when you choose the pillow top or cooling upgrade, or there’s $200 off the standard version.

Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress: was $2,149 Beautyrest Black Hybrid mattress: was $2,149 $1,949 at Beautyrest

Save up to $200 - This medium-firm hybrid is packed with features designed to help you enjoy exceptional sleep comfort, thanks to premium cooling tech and superior memory foam to cradle your body. This is combined with Beautyrest’s T3 Pocketed Coil tech for better pressure relief across your hips and back. There’s a smaller $200 discount here, but it’s the better choice of the two if you want a firmer sleeping surface.

Luxury sleep brand Beautyrest sits at the higher end of the price range, so the chance to save $300 on one of its popular luxury hybrids is worth thinking about. The Beautyrest Black is designed to help you sleep for deeper and longer, with the brand’s own BlackICE 4.0 system helping you sleep cooler. There’s $200 off every size, or you’ll save $300 when opting for the cooling and comfort upgrade.

The Beautyrest Black Hybrid takes full-body comfort even further with innovative pressure relieving memory foam, a cool-touch cover and high-density RightTemp foam that draws heat away from your body.

A durable T3 Pocketed Coil tech system also reduces motion transfer and doubles down on support. There’s up to $200 off the Beautyrest Black Hybrid right now, and if you need extra comfort or pressure relief, you can up the plushness levels further with the optional Comfort Upgrade or Comfort + Pressure Relief Upgrade and still claim your $200 off.

Both mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, a 100-night trial, and with white glove delivery included so your new Beautyrest will be set up for you in your bedroom of choice.

To boost your sleep further, consider investing in one of the best mattress toppers for your budget, or check out our guide to the best pillows if yours needs upgrading.