Avast One's special offer protects all your devices at a great price

As cyber criminals get cleverer and more devious, it's never been more pertinent to ensure that your online devices are safe and sound using antivirus software. And, thanks to a special offer on the Avast One security suite, you can do so without spending a stack.
Avast One is an 'all-in-one service' that seeks to offer comprehensive security for all of your or your family's devices. A single subscription covers at least five devices, and bundles in a VPN, firewall, private browsing, password protection and a host of added extras - see the full list below.
- US: Get Avast One for a year for
$99.99$50.28 (50% off)
- UK: Get Avast One for a year for $39.99
- Australia: Get Avast One for a year for
$139.99$70.68 (50% off)
Avast One's litany of protection tools can be used across Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices, with an Individual subscription covering five and a family plan covering up to 30 for six users.
And, if you want to try Avast One on for size, you can do so knowing that there's a 30-day money back guarantee if you change your mind.
Avast One special antivirus offers
Avast One Individual | 1 year | 5 devices | $50.28 / £39.99 / AU$70.68
The pricing of Avast's excellent internet security suite has been reduced by 50% in the US and Australia, which makes it really competitive alongside the industry's other main players. Put another way, that's a mere $4.19 a month for virus protection, a VPN and much more.
Avast One Family | 1 year | 30 devices | $69.48 / £54.99 / AU$95.88
If you like the idea of knowing that all the devices of your whole family are safely protected under the shield of Avast's protection, then it's worth upgrading to the Family subscription. Cover up to 30 computers, laptops, tablets and phones of six family members with this Avast One deal.
Avast One features: what you get with this deal
Device:
- Antivirus, ransomware protection and malware prevention
- Advanced firewall
- Sensitive Data Shield to ensure your private documents aren't compromised
- Behavior Shield to monitor suspicious behavior in real time
- Wi-Fi vulnerability alerts
- Web Hijack Guard for safer internet banking and shopping
Privacy:
- VPN for streaming and security with servers in 55 locations across 34 countries and secure kill switch
- Connection and Network advisors
- Advertiser tracking prevention and digital fingerprint masking
- Data breach checking
- Privacy Advisor
- Password protection and data breach monitoring
- Webcam protection
Smooth performance:
- App checker to keep all apps and drivers up-to-date
- Clean-up tools
- Speed optimization tool