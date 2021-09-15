iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders: the best deals and where to buy Apple's premium flagship

If you're looking for the latest device from Apple there's not long to wait - iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals will go live on Friday 17th September. We've rounded up what we think (in our humble opinion) are the best options for saving that hard-earned cash right down below. AT&T, Apple, Verizon, and many other favorites are included but note - not all have announced concrete details for their initial iPhone 13 pre-order deals. In these cases, we've included some predictions of what we expect to see based on what we've seen on other devices previously.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro launches at $999 - exactly the same as last year's iPhone 12 Pro. Is it worth the extra cash? Well, on the surface both devices look strikingly similar but a host of design refinements and internal upgrades means the 13 Pro is the more powerful device by far.

A nifty new OLED display that's capable of 120Hz refresh rate and new Apple A15 Bionic chip means the iPhone 13 Pro is directly in competition with even the most powerful of Android flagships in 2021. It's pricey, but definitely going to be a worthwhile investment for those looking for something that feels truly premium and has the power to back it up.

As always with these high-end devices, the best iPhone 13 Pro deals at launch will heavily revolve around trade-in rebates. If you happen to have a 12 Pro or slightly older device you could be looking at savings of up to $700 on this latest device - a very, very tasty saving indeed that offsets that high asking price significantly.

If you'd like to read more about what upgrades this powerful new device is packing in, just below this week's best iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals you'll find a full specs breakdown and mini-review.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's initial round of iPhone 13 Pro deals will score you upwards of $700 off with a trade-in and new unlimited data plan - a sum that's in line with previous offerings from the carrier. In short, this is a significant saving if you're eligible and you can also get $200 off a new Apple Watch Series 7 when you buy two devices.

Total cost: $299 | Monthly cost: $9.6 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: $999 $209 with eligible trade-in at Apple

If you're going unlocked, we'd definitely recommend checking out the official Apple store's trade-in program. Its current maximum rebate of up to $790 is the biggest we've ever seen from the official store and quite simply a fantastic option if you happen to have an older Apple device ready to hand over. Carrier devices are also available here, but this one definitely gets our pick for unlocked.

Total cost: $209 (maximum saving)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: $100 off pre-order bonus (confirmed), plus $800 off with a trade-in (expected)

Walmart's page has confirmed that all iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders will come with a nifty $100 saving on the house. We expect that won't be all - this retailer usually offers big trade-in rebates on carrier devices too so we'd be surprised if that wasn't the case. Normally savings range from $700 to $800, so that's where we'd put our guess based on previous models.

Total cost: $0 (AT&T) | $0 (Verizon)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: $200 gift card, plus free HomePod Mini with switch at Visible

If you're looking to pair up your iPhone 13 Pro pre-order with a cheap unlimited 5G data plan, consider Visible. This carrier offers unlimited plans for as little as $25 a month, plus some cool freebies for those who switch over from another carrier and pick up a 13 Pro. Right now it's offering a $200 gift card to be exact, as well as a free Apple HomePod Mini smart speaker.

Total cost: $999View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals we expect:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $500 with a switch at Verizon

We don't have solid confirmation for Verizon's iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals just yet but we expect the carrier to offer trade-ins in the rough ballpark of $700 to $1,000 on launch. A very common deal in the previous few months on the 12-series has been a bonus for those switching over from another carrier, so that's also quite likely.

Total cost: $0 (w/ trade) | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save up to an $900 with trade at Best Buy

Best Buy will be the other big online retailer to offer carrier devices. Unlike Walmart, there's no solid information for what its initial iPhone 13 Pro deals will be just yet but again it's likely that it'll be big trade-in rebates. This retailer does also sometimes offer activation rebates too, so that's a potential option as well.

Total cost: $0 (AT&T) | $0 (Verizon) | $0 (Sprint / T-Mobile)View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro deals: what you need to know

iPhone 13 Pro: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A14 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 164g |Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

Another year, another Apple flagship to consider - this time the iPhone 13 Pro. At first glance, its $999 price tag and overall aesthetic are strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 12 Pro but take one look at the specs sheet and you'll see all there's more than meets the eye with these new devices.

Firstly, an upgraded OLED panel means the iPhone 13 Pro's screen is capable of 1000 Nits peak brightness - 25% more than last year. Apple's new Pro-motion technology also means a variable refresh rate of anywhere between 10hz and a whopping 120Hz, depending on the content. Apple claims this aids massively in overall efficiency - which pairs nicely with this device's upgraded battery.

Power-wise, a new A15 Bionic chip will keep everything moving along smoothly and a couple of key upgrades to the camera lenses means better image stabilization, shutter speed, and low light performance - at least, according to Apple.

As always with the Pro models, you're getting plenty of premium appointments over the standard iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models, namely surgical-grade stainless steel bands instead of the usual aluminum. The telltale 3-lens on the back also lets people know you're truly 'Pro' and not just rocking a 'standard' device. And, if you really want to go all out, there's even a brand new 1TB storage version this time around - that's a lot of storage.