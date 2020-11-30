101 best Cyber Monday deals: save on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch and more

Cyber Monday deals are still rolling out, but with so many offers flying about it's easy to get lost in a sea of savings. We're rounding up 101 of the very best Cyber Monday deals right here, so you can get straight to the good stuff and avoid the endless scroll through the virtual aisles.
As the day moves on we're seeing more and more of the most popular offers running out of stock, so you'll want to get a head start if you're just checking out the latest discounts now. From laptops to TVs, headphones to smartwatches, we're seeing some excellent discounts lining the shelves today and we've scoured the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more to bring you the very best of them.
So, whether you're looking to finally upgrade to 4K, or you need to cross some holiday shopping off your list, you'll find all the latest Cyber Monday sales just below and our top picks further down the page.
- Amazon Holiday sale: sitewide Cyber Monday prices
- Alexa device deals: record-low price starting now
- Walmart – now live: up to 50% off 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Best Buy: Cyber Monday deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more
- Target: early Cyber Monday deals on TVs, tablets, and smart home devices
- Casper: 15% off all mattresses ahead of Cyber Monday
- Dell: Now until Cyber Monday, laptop deals from $449
- ExpressVPN: 1 year – $6.67 per month, 3 months FREE
- Home Depot: discounts on tools, furniture, and appliances
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum: on sale for $499.99 (was $299.99)
- Keurig Coffee Maker: down to $69.99 (was $129.99) at Best Buy
- Lego: $10 off ahead of Cyber Monday when you spend $50 at Amazon
- Lenovo: up to 70% off doorbusters pre-Cyber Monday
- Lowe's: major appliances starting at $396
- Microsoft: save big on the Surface Pro 7
- Newegg: big savings on gaming PCs and laptops
- Nike: up to 40% off shoes, hoodies, and more
- Purple: up to $400 off a mattress and sleep bundle
- Staples: discounts on laptops, office furniture, and AirPods
- Tempur-Pedic: save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress
- Toys: top gifts from Walmart for all ages starting at $12
The best Cyber Monday deals: TVs
Samsung 8-Series 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - You're paying the same price here for a 43-inch as you would a 50-inch in the Cyber Monday deal below. However, this model is an 8-Series which means you're getting a better picture quality through higher quality contrast ratio, HDR and a faster refresh rate among other features. If size isn't a concern, this is definitely the better buy.
Samsung 6-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar and it just dropped to $299.99 at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.
Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV:
$119.99 $88 at Walmart
If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale for just $88.
Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$499.99 $249.99 at Walmart
Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price early Black Friday deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.
onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart
This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.
Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV:
$279.99 $199.99 at Walmart
Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.
Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV:
$999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 – Hisense TVs offer excellent value even at their regular prices, with picture quality and specs to match the big-name brands, and this 70-inch set, which is packed with smart features, is an absolute steal at under $600. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, you're all set for voice control, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.
The best Cyber Monday deals: laptops and computing
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020):
$999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - We were seeing this MacBook Air for just $799.99, but that price has jumped another $50 as the Black Friday offers come to an end. Move quickly then, because we don't know how long this discount will last on the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020):
$1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB):
$959 $599 at Best Buy
Save $360 - Best Buy members can save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.
HP Chromebook 14 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop:
$299 $219 at Walmart
Save $80 - This 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is a steal at just $219. You're getting a full 64GB of storage and that convertible design that allows you to easily switch this machine round into a tablet. That usually comes at a bit of a premium, which makes this Cyber Monday laptop deal all the better.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3:
$279 $179 at Best Buy
HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop:
$659.99 $399.99 at HP
Save $260 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!
Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$1,049.99 $849.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - Considering you're getting a 512GB SSD, 144Hz display, and Ryzen 7 processor, you're getting a great rig for $849.99 here. Plus, you'll find AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics and 8GB RAM under the hood.
Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop:
$699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - This Asus Zenbook laptop is up for just $500 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals and sends you home with an excellent configuration for a great price. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD under the hood.
The best Cyber Monday deals: iPads and tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 128GB:
$429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - Not only are you getting an excellent price on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite here, but you're also going home with a free $30 Best Buy gift card. That brings the actual price down to just $299.99.
All-new Kindle:
$89.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors. In stock December 28.
All-New Fire HD 10:
$149.99 $79.99 at Amazon
The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. In stock December 11.
Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet:
$139.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - The Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB:
$649.99 $519.99 at Amazon
Save $130 - However, this 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's a fantastic offer that knocks $130 off the original price tag to bring the 10.5-inch tablet down to just $519.99.
The best Cyber Monday deals: smartwatches and wearables
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $50 price cut at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350.
Apple Watch SE 40mm:
$309 $269 at Amazon
Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $269 for the white sport band model. The New Apple Watch SE is a good choice if you're looking for the smartwatch essentials in a modern chassis with a bit more power than the Series 3.
In stock January 18, 2021
Fitbit Charge 4:
$149 $99.99 on Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm:
$429.99 $339 at Amazon
Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.
The best Cyber Monday deals: smartphones and plans
Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $950 with trade-in and switch at Verizon
The iPhone 11 Pro is now available with a $350 online exclusive discount at Verizon when you pick it up with a new unlimited line. If that wasn't all you can also trade-in to get up to $550 off, plus, another $400 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Hurry - the gold color has already sold out!
Apple iPhone 12: Save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon
Verizon's latest flash sale has landed us one of the cheapest prices yet on the new iPhone 12 this week. Available now is a really generous $700 off trade-in deal that's eligible with a new unlimited line. Together, you're looking at paying just $99 for your phone over 24 months after your monthly rebate.
Apple iPhone XS: $1/month with a new unlimited plan at AT&T
AT&T's early Cyber Monday deals have yielded a fantastic price on the iPhone XS - an older phone, but one that's still wildly powerful. Get yesteryear's flagship for just $1 a month right now when you pick it up with a new unlimited line at AT&T - no trade-ins required!
The best Cyber Monday deals: headphones and audio
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$350 $278 at Best Buy
Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing.
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case
$159 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
Bose 700 - Triple Black / Silver Luxe |
$379 $319 at Best Buy
Save $60 - The Triple Midnight Bose 700 headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $319. With stunning active noise cancellation and that classic powerful Bose sound, you're getting an excellent deal on a premium set of cans here.
Sonos Move:
$399 $299.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - You don't get portable smart speakers with this level of audio quality for $300 very often, so this Sonos Move is a must-see Cyber Monday deal today. You're getting an 11 hour battery in here, fully compatible with Alexa, and an easy recharge base for when you're using it at home as well.
Bose QC35 II:
$349.99 $199.99 at Walmart
Save $50 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a massively low $99.99.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:
$299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $169.99 just ahead of the official Cyber Monday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.
The best Cyber Monday deals: gaming and consoles
Xbox wireless controllers: starting at $39.99 at Best Buy
For a limited time, you can save $20 on select controllers for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. Available in several different color choices, the controller features sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.
Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy
All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
PS Plus 12 months:
$59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy
Save $15 - With PS5 bringing a whole new dimension to PS Plus with its collection of PS4 games there's never been a better time to grab a subscription to Sony's online gaming service. You'll also grab free monthly games and extra features on the new console as well.
Nintendo Switch (Gray) with Mario Glassware bundle:
$339.98: $299 at GameStop
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months |
$44.99 $22.88 at Walmart
Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card:
$287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy
Save $50 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $50 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset:
$99.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch eShop gift card - $99:
$99 $89.10 at Best Buy
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC for Switch:
$129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50)
This is a big saving on a huge microSD card. 512GB gets you an awful lot of additional game storage space for your Nintendo Switch. They only problem you'll have is working out which games you're going to fill it up with.
PS5: Where to buy the PlayStation 5 right now
Xbox Series X: Where to buy Microsoft's next-gen console
Xbox Series S: Where to buy Microsoft's cheaper new console
The best Cyber Monday deals: cameras
GoPro Hero 9 Black
$449 $399 at Amazon
DJI Mavic Air 2
$909 $799 at B&H Photo Video
Sony ZV1:
$798 $698 at B&H Photo
Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III:
$749.99 $649 at Amazon
The best Cyber Monday deals: scooters and ebikes
Razor E Prime Folding Adult Electric Commute Scooter:
$398.00 $263.99 at Walmart
Stroke Electric Skateboard:
$1,199 $1,099 at Evolve Skateboards
Onewheel+ XR:
$1,799 $1,624 at b8ta
The best Cyber Monday deals: smart home
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb:
$59.98 $28.99 at Amazon
Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal for early Cyber Monday shoppers, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.
Amazon Echo Show 5:
$89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy
Save $45 - Best Buy still has stock of the Echo Show 5 at just $44.99 - it's lowest price yet. You're getting a 5-inch smart display here, with full Alexa support - that's perfect if you're also running a Blink or Eufy security system. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting an extra week for shipping.
Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart display:
$89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - If you're already set up with Google Assistant, you'll want to check out the Google Nest Hub. Similar to the Echo Show further above you'll be able to control your smart home and make and receive video calls with this device, and it's currently a steal at under $50.
Google Nest Mini:
$49 $18.98 at Walmart
If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.
All-new Blink Security Camera
$99.99 $64.99 at Amazon
The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.
Ships December 13
Ring Video Doorbell Pro:
$249.99 $169.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
The best Cyber Monday deals: mattresses
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from
$798 $499 + $399 of free gifts
The DreamCloud: from
$799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud
Purple Mattress: from
$599 $549 at Purple
Saatva Classic Queen Mattress: from
$1,399 $1,199 at Saatva
Cocoon Chill mattress: from
$730 $469 + free pillows and sheet set at Cocoon by Sealy
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from
$350 $280 | T&N
The best Cyber Monday deals: home and kitchen
- Walmart: save up to $150 on Ninja, Instant Pot, Keurig, KitchenAid and more
- Best Buy: free $200 gift card with major appliances right now
- Amazon: 40% off vacuums, Le Creuset kitchen essentials, rugs and more
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer:
$299.00 $149.00 at Walmart
Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688:
$119.00 $69.00 at Walmart
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker:
$129.99 $69.99 at Best Buy
Save $60 - Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Select on sale for just $69.99 right now. A great gift idea, the coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and comes in several different color choices.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer:
$149.99 $79 at Walmart
You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.
The best Cyber Monday deals: vacuums
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum:
$274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
Roomba i3+:
$599.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi (RV750):
$219.95 $149 at Walmart
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead:
$499.99 $428 at Amazon
The best Cyber Monday deals: Health and Beauty
- Clinique: free gift with every purchase at Macy's
- ColourPop: up to 30% off make-u and skincare
- Deciem: 23% off skincare, hair and beauty products
- Glossier: up to 35% off make-up kits in the Cyber Monday sale
- Macy's: skin and beauty products up to half price
Philips Norelco 5300 wet / dry electric shaver:
$79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $45 - With precision blades ensuring comfort for both wet and dry shaves, the Philips Norelco is an excellent all-in-one device, and it's gotten a $45 discount in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals – that's better than half-price.
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Electric Toothbrush:
$119.99 $151.99 at Amazon
You can save $48 on this American-Dental-Association-approved electric toothbrush, which also functions as a water flosser for dual purpose.
Philips Sonicare HX9690 electric toothbrush:
$169.95 $139.95 at Amazon
Save $30 - Amazon has shaved $20 off the price of this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in its latest Cyber Monday deals. You're getting 3 intensity settings here, with a pressure sensor and 4 brushing modes. Don't forget to apply the $10 coupon on the page for the full savings.
