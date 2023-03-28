Namecheap promo codes for March 2023

FAQs

Does Namecheap offer discounts? Lookout for the regular coupon codes that appear offering money saving options on Namecheap’s array of product offerings. This includes savings on domain name registrations and renewals, web hosting, WordPress hosting, security assistance, SSL certificates and more besides.

What kind of Namecheap codes are there? Namecheap regularly provides a selection of different coupon codes that cover a wide array of its products. Using a relevant code could help you save money on sitewide products, while others may only work with specific products. Either way, these coupons can shave money off subscription costs, domain names and so on.

Are there any free perks for Namecheap users? Namecheap offers 100% uptime if you have a site hosted with them and its plans are also super competitive. However, by signing up for an account you should also get the benefit of a free SSL certificate, which is something of an essential credential for any site that wishes to prove it is safe and secure.

What are the best Namecheap coupons to look for? You’ll find that Namecheap has coupon codes of a range of its products and services. Currently, customers are benefitting from the likes of 30% off all purchases, up to 71% off one year VPN plans and super cheap domain name registration, which can start from just .99 cents. Namecheap also has a popular 33% off all orders coupon, which has proved similarly popular.

Does Namecheap offer coupon codes for students? There are discounts to be had if you’re a student shopping for products from Namecheap. The company currently offers a student discount via its Namecheap for Education program, which requires you to verify your student status prior to receiving an acceptance email. This should get you a free domain, which is good for one year’s use.

Namecheap hints and tips

If you’re keen to secure future discounts on Namecheap products and services it’s well worth signing up for the company mailing list. This will get you first access to the likes of exclusive news and latest offers, deals and promos.

Another way to earn money could be to explore the Namecheap affiliate scheme, which means you could get income from referring others to sign up with the brand. Take a look at the Namecheap website to get full details on its affiliate program.

On some occasions Namecheap does offer free or discounted SSL certificates, which are used to ensure that your website is safe and secure to use. In fact, the company will also replace any of your existing Symantec SSL certificates for free and this doesn't require you to be a customer either.

If you’re not happy with what you’ve purchased, Namecheap does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. You’ll need to check the Namecheap site for full terms and conditions, but this does help provide peace of mind for any new customers.

There’s a neat website building tool within the Namecheap product range. It’s called Site Maker and, if you sign up using a valid email address, the company allows you to try out this drag-and-drop creator in order to find out just how easy it is to build pages without any technical knowledge.

How to use Namecheap promo codes

In order to redeem your Namecheap promo code you’ll need to follow these simple steps to get the discount applied to your package.

Head over to the Namecheap site and make any relevant selections related to the discount coupon code offer you’ve seen.

Copy or select the Namecheap code that best matches your order, ensuring that it is still valid.

When you get to the checkout screen on the Namecheap website you should find a promotional dialog box where the code can be entered.

Paste or type in the coupon code and check that the discount gets applied to the order total.

If this doesn’t work then simply check back that there’s no expiration date on the code. If there is, use one of the many other coupon codes available for Namecheap.

What are the best things about Namecheap?

Namecheap is a very popular go-to outlet for registering domain names and everything that goes with it. That includes web hosting, which Namecheap supplies with plans that include a free SSL certificate as part of the first year subscription. In fact, Namecheap is well-known for its competitive pricing plans and offers and easy to use interface too, which means that it continues to be a healthy first time choice for anyone new to the world of web design.

Although there’s no phone support, new users will find that Namecheap has a wealth of help available online and the fact that its products are so easy to use makes getting set up and running a very straightforward process. Currently, Namecheap offers annual pricing plans that include Stellar, Stellar Plus and Stellar Business and all three are priced accordingly.

The company also has free website migration for anyone that needs it, while there’s also the Site Maker tool to consider if you’re building a site from scratch. This website building assistant can get you started with drag-and-drop simplicity, meaning there’s no need for any technical or coding knowledge when creating a website from scratch. The great thing about using this tool, especially if you’re a website novice who lacks any real creative skills, is that there are ready-to-go templates at your disposal. That way, you can put together pages that require almost no design work at all, although they can also be customised so you can add your own personalised touch to proceedings. Simple tool options like this continue to make Namecheap a great choice for any newcomers to the World Wide Web.