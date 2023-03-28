Dashlane promo codes for March 2023

FAQs

Can I use Dashlane for free? There is a free plan available from Dashlane, which allows customers to enjoy some of the benefits of having a password manager package. The 30-day free trial of Dashlane is also worth experiencing so you know how well it works prior to signing up for a subscription.

Does Dashlane offer discounts? Dashlane is one of the leading password manager packages you can buy and, thanks to a competitive market place, it’s possible to get regular discounts on several of its products. Lookout for discount coupon codes for the likes of Dashlane Advanced, Dashlane Premium and Dashlane Friends & Family.

Is there a Dashlane cashback system? Currently, there are no cashback opportunities available for Dashlane password manager software.

What are the most popular Dashlane coupon codes? Dashlane customers frequently use the Save at Dashlane coupon, which lets them gift Dashlane Premium to a friend for just $59.99, but there are other frequent discount coupons available for the brand too.

Can I combine coupons for a better discount? It is not currently possible to combine more than one discount coupon code for money off Dashlane products. In most cases, you can only apply one coupon code per purchase.

Does Dashlane offer cancellations? You’ll need to check under the Dashlane terms and conditions page on its website, but the company does let you cancel your subscription. In order to receive a full refund, you will need to request this no later than 30 days after first purchasing your subscription plan. Also note that different terms apply for business customers.

Is there a Dashlane student discount? Dashlane does offer a student discount and currently that lets you enjoy a whole year of Dashlane Premium for free. In order to take advantage of this offer you’ll need to add your eligible student email address when arriving at their student page on the Dashlane website.

Hints and tips

It’s always worth keeping an eye out for discount coupon codes around the time of Black Friday. This huge discount sales event has previously seen Dashlane offering coupons that save 35% off the cost of one of their products.

Dashlane does operate a refer-a-friend scheme, which means that customers can get six months of Dashlane Premium for free. In order to take full advantage of this deal, Dashlane requires that you successfully invite a friend to sign up for a subscription package. Dashlane lets you invite up to four people and earn two years of free Premium subscription as part of this offer.

It’s worth looking at Dashlane’s different plans in order to work out which one is going to represent best value. There’s a free plan, which works on one device but the Premium plan offers more functionality and on unlimited devices. A Family plan makes sense if you have other members of your family who need to have a password manager package on board their computer or device.

Business users are best advised to head for the dedicated Business Plan offered by Dashlane. This starts at just $5 per month and goes up to $8 per month depending on the amount of features and functions that are required by your corporation.

If you tend to manage a lot of your password from a mobile device it’s really worth getting the Dashlane app. This works for iOS and Android devices and is available for download from the respective Apple store and Google Play outlets, just as long as you’ve got mobile cover included as part of your chosen package. Access its features and functions with your Dashlane log-in details.

Remember that if you’re on a tight budget it’s always worth trying the free Dashlane service plan. This will obviously mean some of the features and functions will be compromised, but you can at least experience the usefulness of Dashlane without having the costs involved of a subscription plan.

How to use Dashlane promo codes

Make the most of your Dashlane coupon code savings by following these simple steps to getting money off a subscription.

Dashlane often has discount coupon codes available but in order to use them you’ll need to create an account with the company.

Head to the Dashlane website and then choose a plan that best suits your needs, bearing in mind who might be using it, such as yourself, other family members or your business.

With a plan selected, you’ll need to enter your payment details. During this part of the process you should see an ‘Order Summary’ field, or a variation on this, which is where the coupon code can be entered.

Once you’ve entered the promo code you should be able to submit the details and complete the sign up process for your chosen package.

How can I get the best from a Dashlane subscription?

Anyone with a computer or mobile device will know just quickly it is possible to create a dazzling array of password and log-ins for multiple accounts. Just about everything online or on your phone needs you to have some kind of password, and that can be very bewildering when you’ve got a lot.

Dashlane can help you get the best from one of its subscriptions by offering a complete password management solution, for a relatively low outlay. It has plans to suit individuals but is also hugely useful if you have family members who have the same password management woes as you. Business users will also find Dashlane a powerful, but cost effective way of managing password and maintaining security on their machines and devices. Even in its most basic form, the free plan offers up unlimited password storage.

However, spend a little money and you get the benefit of VPN protection, the ability to scan the dark web for compromised accounts and keep tabs on your full password history. Dashlane also enjoys very secure two-factor authentication, allows you to import details from browsers and auto fill web forms while still remaining safe and secure. Naturally, some features and functions are limited on the lower end package options, think Free as compared to its Advanced, Premium or Friends and Family plans. The free edition only works on one single device, as an example, although in its favour the free plan does also include Dashlane’s handy Secure Notes tool, plus you get 1GB of document storage. So, even in its most basic guise, Dashlane is one of the most competitive password managers on the market.