Microsoft risks annoying more Windows 11 users with new full-screen advert for OneDrive

Microsoft has reportedly added a new full-screen pop-up that’s effectively an advert (or as the company puts it, a ‘recommendation’) urging Windows 11 users to back up their PC with OneDrive, its cloud storage service. We’ve seen a similar full-screen nag panel that pushed Windows 11 users to switch to Edge, Microsoft’s default browser for Windows devices, and Microsoft 365 in the recent past.

Windows Latest observed that this new full-screen promo appeared following a Windows update, after restarting the PC to complete the update. As mentioned, the pop-up attempts to get you to use OneDrive, and looks like the out-of-box-experience for Windows 11 (the process when you first set up the OS on a PC). So, it’s quite jarring in that respect.

Windows Latest provided a screenshot of the pop-up, which is entitled ‘Let’s back up your files,’ and it talks about having “peace of mind” knowing that your files and folders are backed up in the cloud, in the event that something happens to your PC.

This is followed by a list of reasons that opting in for OneDrive will be beneficial for Windows 11 users, which runs as follows:

Protect a lifetime of memories: Your files and photos will stay secured with OneDrive cloud storage.

Easily collaborate with friends and family: Share files and seamlessly edit together so you’re all on the same page.

All your information, when and where you need it: Your documents, desktop, and pictures folders will back up to OneDrive, so they’re available everywhere.

File changes automatically update: Files automatically sync in the background, so you always have the latest version on your PC.

At the bottom of the notification screen, there are two options: ‘Next’ which takes you through to OneDrive setup, and ‘Skip for now’ to opt out (at least temporarily).

If you press Next, you’ll be taken to the Windows Backup app and the syncing of your files to your Microsoft Account’s OneDrive storage locker will start automatically. If you’re not aware, OneDrive is a subscription-based cloud storage service, though you do get 5GB for free. That won’t go very far for the vast majority of users, though, so they’ll be looking at paying to increase the basic amount of storage.

If you don’t want to go through this process, you can click Skip for now to continue to your desktop. As the option suggests, this probably won’t dismiss the notification permanently and you can expect it to reappear at some point in the future. Windows Latest reports that if you skip this pop-up, you may also get another notification (in the notifications center, on the right side of the desktop) that warns you about your PC not being fully backed up.

(Image credit: IB Photography via Shutterstock)

Evaluating your options

Suppose the notification does persuade you to use OneDrive (and you probably decide to subscribe and buy some more storage space). In fairness, if this is the case, OneDrive is actually a pretty solid cloud storage service - you can check out our full review for more details. OneDrive along with Windows Backup enables you to sync files pretty smoothly and seamlessly, and to restore your old device’s settings and contents to a new Windows device or a clean Windows installation.

If you’re not going to take up Microsoft’s offer, and you don’t want to see this OneDrive notification again, well - you’re probably out of luck. Odds are you will see the pop-up in the future - though we can but hope Microsoft changes its tune. As Windows Latest noted, it’s not possible to dispense with these pop-ups if you live outside of the EU.

It’s easy enough to guess that moves like this are only going to add to the growing frustration with Microsoft’s persistent advertising in Windows 11. Sadly, that isn’t likely to make much difference to the software giant’s tactics in the foreseeable future - not unless people start turning away from Windows in meaningful numbers.