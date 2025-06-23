At just AU$85/month, Superloop’s stunning NBN 1000 discount is the best EOFY broadband deal I've found – but you'll need to be quick

We’re near the end of the EOFY sales period in Australia, meaning time is running out to snap up some excellent deals.

As someone who regularly seeks out the best internet deals , one of the standout offers for me this month comes from Superloop. The telco has discounted its fastest gigabit NBN plan to just AU$85 a month for the first 6 months, making it one of the cheapest you can get.

You’ll need to be quick to take advantage of this low price, as this deal will come to an end on June 30.

And take advantage of it you should, because Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan offers outstanding value, delivering a claimed 860Mbps download speeds during the busier evening hours – and the potential to go ever faster during off-peak hours.

Superloop | 860Mbps TES | AU$85p/m (first 6 months, then AU$109p/m) It’s been one of our favourite NBN 1000 plans for a long time and it’s now cheaper than ever. With AU$144 in total savings over the first half-year and some of the fastest advertised download speeds, there’s much to love about Superloop’s Lightspeed NBN plan. Plus, if you remain connected for 2 years, you’ll score the included Amazon eero6+ router for free. • Total minimum cost: AU$85

• First year cost: AU$1,164

• Ongoing yearly cost: AU$1,308

To put into context just how much value this plan provides, you only need to recognise that Telstra charges AU$89p/m for its NBN 25 plan, which is over 30x slower. Even if you feel the crazy-fast speeds could be a little bit of overkill, it’s undeniably greater value for money.

Plus, the speeds offered by this plan will ensure you can stream, download and even game to your heart’s content with little to no worry about interruptions. The only caveat is that you’ll need to have a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection at home. If you don’t, then you can order this plan via NBN Co’s free fibre upgrade program to have the necessary FTTP equipment installed.

Alternatively, if you think you won’t realistically need the gigabit speeds, Superloop’s NBN 100 plan has also received an EOFY discount, bringing the 6-month introductory cost down to AU$75p/m.

This plan is attractive for a couple of reasons: firstly, it benefits from the telco’s Speed Boost days feature, which lets you temporarily bump the download speed up to the next tier – NBN 250 – for free, five times a month (again, you will need an FTTP or HFC connection).

Secondly, it will be inline to take advantage of the incoming NBN 500 plan speed increase, will see your download speeds achieve a 5x increase. I expect this change to take effect within the next 6 months, so your plan should honour the introductory cost, yet also deliver the faster speeds.

Superloop | 100Mbps TES | AU$75p/m (first 6 months, then AU$95p/m) Offering plenty of speed for a large family, this Superloop plan is on the receiving end of a AU$20p/m discount for the first 6 months. Not only can you increase the speed temporarily from the moment you’re connected, but you’ll also be in line to receive the upcoming 5x speed increase from September – just as long as you have an FTTP or HFC connection. • Total minimum cost: AU$75

• First year cost: AU$1,020

• Ongoing yearly cost: AU$1,140

As mentioned earlier, you’ll want to be quick to snap up these savings, as these deals must come to an end on June 30.