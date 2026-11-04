Could the GTA 6 launch break the Australian internet? We asked NBN Co to find out

NBN Co says Australia's broadband network is ready for the expected surge in traffic when GTA VI launches

A previous major game release pushed NBN traffic to a record 32.91Tbps, around 30% above normal levels

GTA VI's week-long preload period should help prevent a massive spike in network traffic on launch day

NBN Co believes GTA VI could set a new record for total download volume across its 7–8-day launch period

Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be one of the biggest video game launches in history, and with millions of gamers expected to download Rockstar's long-awaited sequel, it's fair to wonder whether Australia's internet infrastructure can cope with the demand.

After all, GTA VI is confirmed to require a hefty 212GB download, meaning even a single copy will consume a considerable amount of bandwidth. Multiply that by potentially hundreds of thousands of Australian gamers all wanting to get their hands on the game at once, and it's easy to imagine the strain it could place on the country's broadband network.

But could GTA VI actually break the internet?

We put that question to NBN Co, and its response was reassuring. Not only does the company believe its network is ready for the game's arrival, but it also suggested GTA VI could potentially set a new record for the amount of data downloaded over a single game launch period.

NBN Co says it's ready for GTA VI

Despite the enormous anticipation surrounding GTA VI, NBN Co doesn't appear particularly concerned about the network being overwhelmed when the game launches.

"We've planned for major download events like this, and we're confident the NBN network is ready for the increased demand," an NBN Co spokesperson told us.

The company explained that it works closely with content distributors to model the potential impact of major game releases, allowing it to prepare for periods of particularly heavy demand.

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Part of that preparation involves working with distributors to spread downloads over a longer period, rather than allowing everyone to begin downloading at the same time.

This has already changed the way major game launches affect the network. According to NBN Co, traffic now begins building earlier in the day, rather than suddenly surging when gamers return home from work.

Game launches have already pushed NBN traffic to record highs

There's good reason for NBN Co to take major game releases seriously — the company revealed that gaming downloads have been responsible for some of the biggest traffic peaks ever recorded on its network.

In fact, NBN Co told us that “a game download release last year” coincided with a record traffic peak of 32.91 terabits per second (Tbps).

“This was approximately 30% higher than baseline traffic, with almost 8Tbps of additional demand during the busiest hour.”

And while NBN Co didn't identify which game was responsible for that particular peak, it demonstrates just how significantly a major release can affect Australia's internet traffic. With GTA VI arguably being one of the most anticipated games of all time, it's reasonable to expect another substantial increase in demand.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Why preloading could prevent a massive traffic spike

Fortunately, there's one factor working in NBN Co's favour: preloading.

GTA VI preloading is scheduled to begin on November 10 for anyone who has preordered the game from a digital store. For anyone looking to buy the code-in-box variant, preloading is confirmed for November 12, giving players the opportunity to download the game ahead of its official release.

Rather than having millions of players attempting to download more than 200GB of data simultaneously, the preload window allows that demand to be distributed over several days.

"Preloading is good news for gamers and good news for the network," NBN Co told us.

The company explained that the impact of major game launches has become less significant over time, largely because distributors now spread downloads and updates across longer periods. In GTA VI's case, NBN Co expects the week-long preload period to help avoid particularly sharp spikes in network traffic.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean the game won't break any records.

GTA VI could still set a new Australian download record

While NBN Co doesn't necessarily expect GTA VI to produce the biggest single-hour traffic spike in its history, it believes the game's launch could achieve something arguably more impressive.

"While the preloading approach will likely prevent a record-breaking traffic spike during a specific hour or day, we expect to see increased traffic across the preload and release period, which could result in a record-breaking download volume across that 7 – 8-day period," the company said.

In other words, GTA VI might not generate the highest instantaneous demand ever seen on the NBN, but the total amount of data downloaded over its launch period could still be unprecedented.

Indeed, with a 212GB download potentially being repeated across a huge number of Australian households, it's not difficult to see why NBN Co is anticipating a particularly busy week.

How to prepare your internet connection for GTA VI

While NBN Co is confident its network can handle the increased demand, individual households could still encounter slower-than-expected downloads if their home internet setup isn't up to scratch.

The company recommends checking your router's location, ideally positioning it somewhere elevated and central, away from obstacles and sources of interference.

It also suggests checking the age of your router, since older models may struggle to deliver the full speeds available on faster NBN plans. Of course, this isn’t advice aimed solely at prospective GTA players; it’s advice we recommend ourselves, particularly if you have one of the fastest NBN plans.

For larger or multi-storey homes, the best mesh Wi-Fi systems in Australia can help improve wireless coverage, while households still using older copper-based NBN connections may want to check whether they're eligible for a free fibre upgrade.

Finally, NBN Co recommends reviewing your current internet plan to determine whether it still meets your household's needs.

Of course, even the fastest NBN connection won't guarantee maximum download speeds if the game distribution servers are struggling to keep up with demand.

But with GTA VI's launch fast approaching, the message from NBN Co is clear — Australia's broadband network is ready, even if the country's gamers are about to put it through one of its biggest tests yet.