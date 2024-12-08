Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, December 8 (game #1049)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1049) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1049) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1049) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1049) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1049) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • S • M • I

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1049) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1049, are…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BUNCH

SHINY

MOULT

INTRO

After nailing the tactics yesterday – or getting lucky with my Battleships technique – I fell apart today, but I was on the right track with my starter ending in an O.

Some of the best things in life are five letter words that end in O – disco, bongo, mango, erm, photo? Which reminds me of Pablo and his hippo herd. Like many a multi millionaire from the 1980s, the Colombian king narco was fond of displaying his wealth via a collection of exotic animals including four hippos. After he was shot dead, the hippos escaped and rapidly grew to a sizable herd of 166 feral beasts causing havoc and wanton destruction in much the same way as their deceased owner.

The Quordle word that end in O among today’s quartet is the less exciting and more taxing to guess – for me at least – INTRO which was actually my Quordle outro.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1049) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1049, are…

TAPER

DRAWL

JERKY

MUDDY

Quordle answers: The past 20