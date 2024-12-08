NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 8 (game #280)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A timely theme

NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAID

BLUR

COAL

TIDE

RANG

LAID

NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • On your wrist

NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #280) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #280, are…

FACE

HANDS

BEZEL

CROWN

LUXURY

DIGITAL

ANALOG

SPANGRAM: WATCHWORDS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Today’s theme was WATCHWORDS and it got me thinking about how much I love my Apple Watch and its many uses, but also a little nostalgic for my old ANALOG timepieces of yesteryear, who had just one job – to tell me the time. Ah, simple, distant days, memory wastes, memory wastes…

In case you think I’m losing my mind, those words are from one of my favorite songs – Cattle and Cane by The Go-Betweens. It includes the evocative line “his father’s watch – he left it in the shower”. It’s about memory, being young and naive and doing thoughtless things like losing a precious belonging in the school bathrooms after gym class. It was released in 1983, but I’m sure anyone listening to it in 2024 would still think the watch in question was some beautiful Omega Seamaster or Rolex Oyster rather than erm a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. I mean you would be sad if you lost that, but you could also wear it in the shower, so it’s unlikely you’d leave it behind.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

