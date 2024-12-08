NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 8 (game #280)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… A timely theme
NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SAID
- BLUR
- COAL
- TIDE
- RANG
- LAID
NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• On your wrist
NYT Strands today (game #280) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First: top, 3rd column
Last: bottom, 3rd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #280) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #280, are…
- FACE
- HANDS
- BEZEL
- CROWN
- LUXURY
- DIGITAL
- ANALOG
- SPANGRAM: WATCHWORDS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: 1 hint
Today’s theme was WATCHWORDS and it got me thinking about how much I love my Apple Watch and its many uses, but also a little nostalgic for my old ANALOG timepieces of yesteryear, who had just one job – to tell me the time. Ah, simple, distant days, memory wastes, memory wastes…
In case you think I’m losing my mind, those words are from one of my favorite songs – Cattle and Cane by The Go-Betweens. It includes the evocative line “his father’s watch – he left it in the shower”. It’s about memory, being young and naive and doing thoughtless things like losing a precious belonging in the school bathrooms after gym class. It was released in 1983, but I’m sure anyone listening to it in 2024 would still think the watch in question was some beautiful Omega Seamaster or Rolex Oyster rather than erm a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. I mean you would be sad if you lost that, but you could also wear it in the shower, so it’s unlikely you’d leave it behind.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 7 December, game #279)
- FRIED
- BAKED
- MASHED
- ROASTED
- FONDANT
- SCALLOPED
- SPANGRAM: HOT POTATO
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
