NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, December 8 (game #546)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #546) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SANDWICH

CATERPILLAR

SHOEHORN

SEOUL

SLUG

WRAP

WEDGE

SOCK

PUMA

BELT

METTLE

DOVE

INDY

GREYHOUND

BLOW

SQUEEZE

NYT Connections today (game #546) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: So you wanna be a boxer?

So you wanna be a boxer? Green: No space left

No space left Blue: Branded creatures

Branded creatures Purple: Sounds like sounds

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #546) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUNCH

GREEN: CRAM

BLUE: COMPANIES NAMED AFTER ANIMALS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF MUSIC GENRES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #546) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #546, are…

YELLOW: PUNCH BELT, BLOW, SLUG, SOCK

BELT, BLOW, SLUG, SOCK GREEN: CRAM SANDWICH, SHOEHORN, SQUEEZE, WEDGE

SANDWICH, SHOEHORN, SQUEEZE, WEDGE BLUE: COMPANIES NAMED AFTER ANIMALS CATERPILLAR, DOVE, GREYHOUND, PUMA

CATERPILLAR, DOVE, GREYHOUND, PUMA PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF MUSIC GENRES INDY, METTLE, SEOUL, WRAP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today was one of those magical green-light days when Connections made perfect sense. Usually I'm floundering around for the fourth word, falling into the red herring traps, or failing to see the obvious before my eyes. But today it just clicked.

After watching Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last month, I'm well versed in the rich variety of ways to describe hitting someone – or indeed not hitting someone. That led me to yellow, PUNCH, while green (CRAM) was only a little harder.

As always, blue and purple were harder, but having owned a pair back in the day, it was CATERPILLAR boots I thought of first before the multi-legged insect – making it easy to make the link with other COMPANIES NAMED AFTER ANIMALS with the addition of PUMA, GREYHOUND, and DOVE. Had I not been so familiar with the boot brand, I would have been looking for another insect to go along with SLUG.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 7 December, game #545)

YELLOW: THINK OF TOGETHER AFFILIATE, ASSOCIATE, EQUATE, RELATE

AFFILIATE, ASSOCIATE, EQUATE, RELATE GREEN: WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH BAIT, CHUM, FLY, LURE

BAIT, CHUM, FLY, LURE BLUE: W.N.B.A. TEAMS LIBERTY, STORM, SUN, WINGS

LIBERTY, STORM, SUN, WINGS PURPLE: LONG___ BOW, FELLOW, HORN, LEGS