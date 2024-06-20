Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, June 21 (game #879)

Another day, another Quordle to solve. Or rather four, because Quordle challenges you to play four Wordle-style grids simultaneously. Or maybe it's eight – because there's also the Daily Sequence variant to play too. Either way, you may want some hints for it.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #879) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #879) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #879) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #879) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #879) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • I • C • O • L

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #879) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #879, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

INDEX

CLUED

ORBIT

LOSER

Here's another relatively tricky Quordle – but then when aren't they? The X in index definitely makes that answer harder, while ORBIT had an uncommon format with an O at the start and B in the middle that might have made that one difficult to find too. Much will have depended on your strategy, if you have one; mine gave me all five letters for two of the quadrants, and four for the other two, so I was on my way quickly.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #879) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #879, are…

MYRRH

SPURT

HEDGE

LOWER

Quordle answers: The past 20