NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, June 21 (game #110)

Your final NYT Strands puzzle of the week is here, ready to give your brain another workout. Today's game is not too tricky, but you still might want some hints to get you started.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #110) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… We do

NYT Strands today (game #110) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SING

SINK

FIRE

GRIN

ROWS

SLIDE

NYT Strands today (game #110) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Perfect match

NYT Strands today (game #110) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 4th row • Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #110) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #110, are…

VOWS

FAMILY

RING

KISS

BOUQUET

CAKE

FRIENDS

DANCE

SPANGRAM: WEDDING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Another very easy Strands puzzle today, with a straightforward theme and words that stand out immediately. The theme clue was pretty helpful, and led me immediately to the spangram, WEDDING, and none of the blue answers were remotely cryptic: the likes of VOWS, RING, KISS and BOUQUET were all obvious. Nothing more to say here!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 20 June, game #109)

COMMUNITY

VEEP

SCRUBS

CHEERS

FRIENDS

BEWITCHED

SPANGRAM: SITCOMS