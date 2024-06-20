NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, June 21 (game #376)

The final Connections game of the week is a bit easier than some of the recent examples. That doesn't make it easy, of course – so if you think you might need some hints, simply scroll down for my offerings.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #376) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CINDERELLA

TAILGATE

GREEN LIGHT

RUMPELSTILTSKIN

FERRIS WHEEL

BUMPER-TO-BUMPER

DAVID-AND-GOLIATH

THUMBS-UP

BUTTERMILK

RAGS-TO-RICHES

MERRY-GO-ROUND

CLEARANCE

UNDERDOG

TILT-A-WHIRL

GO-AHEAD

ROLLER COASTER

NYT Connections today (game #376) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Thrill providers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #376) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AMUSEMENT PARK RIDES

GREEN: APPROVAL

BLUE: TYPES OF COME-FROM-BEHIND STORIES

PURPLE: BEGINNING WITH SYNONYMS FOR REAR END

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #376) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #376, are…

YELLOW: AMUSEMENT PARK RIDES FERRIS WHEEL, MERRY-GO-ROUND, ROLLER COASTER, TILT-A-WHIRL

FERRIS WHEEL, MERRY-GO-ROUND, ROLLER COASTER, TILT-A-WHIRL GREEN: APPROVAL CLEARANCE, GO-AHEAD, GREEN LIGHT, THUMBS-UP

CLEARANCE, GO-AHEAD, GREEN LIGHT, THUMBS-UP BLUE: TYPES OF COME-FROM-BEHIND STORIES CINDERELLA, DAVID-AND-GOLIATH, RAGS-TO-RICHES, UNDERDOG

CINDERELLA, DAVID-AND-GOLIATH, RAGS-TO-RICHES, UNDERDOG PURPLE: BEGINNING WITH SYNONYMS FOR REAR END BUMPER-TO-BUMPER, BUTTERMILK, RUMPELSTILTSKIN, TAILGATE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There are lots of long answers in today's NYT Connections, which may have made the task easier because there are simply fewer ways in which those complex terms can be used. If you take something like DAVID-AND-GOLIATH or BUMPER-TO-BUMPER there's not a lot of ambiguity about what it might refer to, unlike several other recent games (I'm looking at you, NAIL/BOLT/SCREW etc yesterday).

This was therefore the easiest Connections game I've played in the past week. I solved all four in double-quick time, with no pauses for thought and no mistakes. If only they were all so simple, eh?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 20 June, game #375)

YELLOW: BITS OF HARDWARE NAIL, NUT, SCREW, WASHER

NAIL, NUT, SCREW, WASHER GREEN: FISHING GEAR FLY, HOOK, LINE, SINKER

FLY, HOOK, LINE, SINKER BLUE: HAIR SALON FIXTURES CHAIR, DRYER, MIRROR, SINK

CHAIR, DRYER, MIRROR, SINK PURPLE: LIGHTNING ___ BOLT, BUG, ROD, STRIKE