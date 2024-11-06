NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, November 6 (game #248)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #248) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Strumming right along ...

NYT Strands today (game #248) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BLOAT

GLEN

THIS

GLINT

RISK

LION

NYT Strands today (game #248) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Finger-pickin' good

NYT Strands today (game #248) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #248) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #248, are…

GUITAR

VIOLIN

BANJO

MANDOLIN

UKULELE

SITAR

HARP

SPANGRAM: STRINGY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One of my many regrets in life is that I never learned to play a musical instrument. If I had, it would definitely have been a guitar. I suppose it's not too late for me to change that, but for now I'll have to content myself with solving a Strands game about stringed instruments – or, as the spangram would have it, STRINGY. I didn't much like that as a spangram, but that aside this is a reasonable game, with several easy answers (GUITAR, VIOLIN) and a few that are possibly less common, depending on where in the world you are and what type of music you listen to (SITAR, HARP, UKULELE). I solved it without needing any hints, which is a far cry from yesterday's near-disastrous game – though Strands is typically so easy that I can't really imagine ever failing a game entirely.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 5 November, game #247)

BAND

CHOIR

DRAMA

DEBATE

YEARBOOK

ORCHESTRA

SPANGRAM: AFTERSCHOOL