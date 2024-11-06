NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, November 6 (game #514)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #514) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STOP

POEM

DIFFERENT

MESSAGE

NEW

NOVEL

YARDSTICK

FURNITURE

PLAY

TEXT

BIPED

RECORD

CORRESPOND

ORIGINAL

PAUSE

WRITE

NYT Connections today (game #514) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Or they could be on a VCR (if you're old enough to remember those)

Or they could be on a VCR (if you're old enough to remember those) Green: Not seen before

Not seen before Blue: Tell someone what you think

Tell someone what you think Purple: They can't all walk, despite the thing they have in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #514) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DVR BUTTONS

GREEN: GROUNDBREAKING

BLUE: COMMUNICATE THROUGH WRITING

PURPLE: THINGS WITH FEET

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #514) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #514, are…

YELLOW: DVR BUTTONS PAUSE, PLAY, RECORD, STOP

PAUSE, PLAY, RECORD, STOP GREEN: GROUNDBREAKING DIFFERENT, NEW, NOVEL, ORIGINAL

DIFFERENT, NEW, NOVEL, ORIGINAL BLUE: COMMUNICATE THROUGH WRITING CORRESPOND, MESSAGE, TEXT, WRITE

CORRESPOND, MESSAGE, TEXT, WRITE PURPLE: THINGS WITH FEET BIPED, FURNITURE, POEM, YARDSTICK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I lost my Connections streak yesterday, so it was good to get back on track today. I was helped by a couple of pretty simple ones for yellow and green. The first of those was DVR BUTTONS, though it could easily have been buttons on a VCR or DVD or stereo or whatever. The second was GROUNDBREAKING, with answers of DIFFERENT, NEW, NOVEL and ORIGINAL. I nearly got tripped up by the final two, with POEM looking like it could potentially match with MESSAGE and TEXT, but putting those two with CORRESPOND and WRITE to form COMMUNICATE THROUGH WRITING made more sense, so I had no need to solve purple today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 5 November, game #513)

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE FUZZY CATERPILLAR, FLEECE, PEACH, PIPE CLEANER

CATERPILLAR, FLEECE, PEACH, PIPE CLEANER GREEN: THINGS WITH SHELLS CLAM, EGG, NUT, TURTLE

CLAM, EGG, NUT, TURTLE BLUE: FIGURES IN “SHREK” DONKEY, DRAGON, OGRE, PRINCESS

DONKEY, DRAGON, OGRE, PRINCESS PURPLE: MAGIC ___ CARPET, KINGDOM, MARKER, MUSHROOM