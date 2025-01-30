NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, January 31 (game #334)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #334) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Baby talk

NYT Strands today (game #334) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

YARD

OBEY

BONE

BORE

DARE

SEEM

NYT Strands today (game #334) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Look who’s talking

NYT Strands today (game #334) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #334) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #334, are…

MAMA

DADA

KITTY

MINE

BOTTLE

YUCKY

BYE BYE

MORE

SPANGRAM: FIRST WORDS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Strands asked us to think like a baby today, or at least spell like one.

After some initial worries that the whole puzzle was going to be “baby talk” – Gaga, Googoo, etc – it all fell into place rather sweetly.

According to family legend my first words were not MAMA or DADA but “Batman”, a result perhaps, of the TV being my favourite parent and the cause of a lifelong obsession with men in tights – although Adam West will always be a cut above any other caped crusader. I’d also contest that like the classic Batman TV series, any action TV show or movie could be vastly improved by the addition of the words “BIFF!”, “POW!” and “SPLAAAT!” appearing on the screen in red and yellow lettering during fight scenes.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 30 January, game #333)

FROZEN

DARK

DEEP

LAKE

SLEEP

SHAKE

LOVELY

BELLS

SPANGRAM: FROST POEM