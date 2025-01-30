NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, January 31 (game #600)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #600) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SNOOT

BREAST

FREE

CHEST

BUTTER

SNOB

BACK

EXPERT

BEAK

TRUNK

CRITIC

CASE

CONNOISSEUR

SNOUT

CRATE

HONKER

NYT Connections today (game #600) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Where to keep it

Where to keep it GREEN: Nose slang

Nose slang BLUE: They know what they like…

They know what they like… PURPLE: In the pool

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #600) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STORAGE CONTAINERS

GREEN: SCHNOZZ

BLUE: ONES WITH DISCERNING TASTES

PURPLE: STARTS OF SWIMMING STROKES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #600) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #600, are…

YELLOW: STORAGE CONTAINERS CASE, CHEST, CRATE, TRUNK

CASE, CHEST, CRATE, TRUNK GREEN: SCHNOZZ BEAK, HONKER, SNOOT, SNOUT

BEAK, HONKER, SNOOT, SNOUT BLUE: ONES WITH DISCERNING TASTES CONNOISSEUR, CRITIC, EXPERT, SNOB

CONNOISSEUR, CRITIC, EXPERT, SNOB PURPLE: STARTS OF SWIMMING STROKES BACK, BREAST, BUTTER, FREE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Connections reaches number 600 with a classic set of humour, grammar, wordplay and nagging questions about “the fourth word”.

Just as there are 40 different words for “snow” in Finnish, there are dozens for “nose” in English – particularly for the larger nozzle, of which SCHNOZZ (derived from the Yiddish word shnoits, for snout) is one of the finest.

Naturally, with BEAK, BUTTER and BREAST in the starting grid, I momentarily thought “chicken” was one link. Meanwhile, TRUNK could have found itself in the nose list as well as STORAGE CONTAINERS.

My fourth word issue today is SNOB. It’s included in a list that includes CONNOISSEUR and EXPERT, which is interesting as it’s usually a word that’s associated with uppity people who dismiss things for frivolous reasons (often price or reputation). Being classified as ONES WITH DISCERNING TASTE is exactly how a snob would justify themselves. Perhaps including Scholar, Buff, or Devotee instead would have made things too easy. Or maybe those words aren’t good enough for Connections?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 30 January, game #599)

GREEN: GAME DAY FARE BEER, DIP, PIZZA, WINGS

BEER, DIP, PIZZA, WINGS YELLOW: INTANGIBLE QUALITY AIR, AURA, HALO, VIBE

AIR, AURA, HALO, VIBE BLUE: KEEP GOING ON ABOUT, WITH "ON" DWELL, HARP, INSIST, LINGER

DWELL, HARP, INSIST, LINGER PURPLE: STARTING WITH EUROPEAN CAPITALS BERNIE, PARISH, RIGATONI, ROMEO