Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #177) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pixar fare

NYT Strands today (game #177) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LONE

LOOT

TOOL

CATCH

RATE

MATH

NYT Strands today (game #177) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • French cuisine, no rodent required

NYT Strands today (game #177) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #177) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #177, are…

PEPPERS

ZUCCHINI

EGGPLANT

TOMATOES

ONIONS

SPANGRAM: RATATOUILLE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

As Strands' theme clues go, today's is among the most cryptic we've had – until you know the answer, of course. 'Pixar fare' refers to the classic animated movie RATATOUILLE, which forms the spangram, but the actual theme of the game is not cartoon films but rather the French dish ratatouille, or rather the ingredients for it.

Whether that held you back or not will probably have depended on how much time you spent simply looking randomly for answers. I found PEPPERS and ZUCCHINI without actively trying to, and that was enough to make me realize that I should start looking for vegetables. I still couldn't see the connection with Pixar, but it didn't matter, because once I found EGGPLANT and TOMATOES the spangram revealed itself too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 26 August, game #176)

VOLLEY

SLICE

RACKET

SMASH

LOVE

FOREHAND

SERVE

SPANGRAM: GRANDSLAM