NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, August 27 (game #443)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #443) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KICK

THUNDER

BRUSH

HEAT

GEL

SET

MAGIC

FIRE

CLIPPERS

ROAR

CAPE

TAROT

BOOM

SPICE

BASEBALL

CRASH

NYT Connections today (game #443) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: big sound

big sound Green: Hot ones

Hot ones Blue: Cut and style

Cut and style Purple: Play them right

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #443) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXPLOSIVE SOUND

GREEN: CHILI PEPPER QUALITY

BLUE: CLASSIC BARBERSHOP SUPPLIES

PURPLE: KINDS OF CARDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #443) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #443, are…

YELLOW: EXPLOSIVE SOUND BOOM, CRASH, ROAR, THUNDER

BOOM, CRASH, ROAR, THUNDER GREEN: CHILI PEPPER QUALITY FIRE, HEAT, KICK, SPICE

FIRE, HEAT, KICK, SPICE BLUE: CLASSIC BARBERSHOP SUPPLIES BRUSH, CAPE, CLIPPERS, GEL

BRUSH, CAPE, CLIPPERS, GEL PURPLE: KINDS OF CARDS BASEBALL, MAGIC, SET, TAROT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Phew! I narrowly avoided yet another Connections fail today – but it owed a lot to luck. Once again I lost guesses on red herrings – I thought that maybe there was a basketball connection (HEAT, THUNDER, CLIPPERS, MAGIC) but that was wrong, or that there was something to do with wizards/witches (CAPE, MAGIC, TAROT? FIRE??) but that was (rightly) even more wrong. And then finally I guessed a hairdresser-related one with BRUSH, CLIPPERS, GEL and, er, SET) and was nearly right.

With no chances left I needed to get them all correct first guess now, and looking around spotted the yellow 'Explosive sound' group. Returning to hairdressers/barbershops I added CAPE and got blue, then put four hot-sounding words together for the Chili pepper group. It was a close-run thing, but I scraped home.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

