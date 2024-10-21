NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 22 (game #233)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #233) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Cool color!

NYT Strands today (game #233) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEAN

BEES

SAGE

BOLT

COAT

WIRE

NYT Strands today (game #233) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sky and sea

NYT Strands today (game #233) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 5th row Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #233) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #233, are…

COBALT

AZURE

TURQUOISE

INDIGO

NAVY

PERIWINKLE

SPANGRAM: THEBLUES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The theme clues for Strands can sometimes give away too much, and today was one of those days. 'Cool color!' screamed the hint, so clearly it was going to be shades of a particular color; 'cool' made it obvious it would be blue.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That didn't make finding them all that simple of course, because though I got COBALT and AZURE near the top of the board early, then uncovered TURQUOISE by focusing on what the Q could go with, I got a little stuck for a while after that. I could see the word BLUE in the middle of the board and figured it would be part of the spangram, but it took me a while to establish that I needed THEBLUES. The other answers slotted into place fairly easily after that.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 21 October, game #232)

PACK

HERD

FLOCK

SWARM

SCHOOL

PRIDE

KNOT

COLONY

SPANGRAM: GROUPNAME