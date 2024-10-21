NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, October 22 (game #499)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #499) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DESIGNER

ENGINEER

HATCH

TAG

GALILEO

MARCO POLO

MASTERMIND

VIKING

BINGO

PIONEER

LUXURY

CONCOCT

HAUTE

VOYAGER

UNO

HIGH-END

NYT Connections today (game #499) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Check the label

Check the label Green: Come up with a plan

Come up with a plan Blue: For all mankind

For all mankind Purple: The clue's in the name

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #499) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BRAND-NAME

GREEN: DEVISE

BLUE: NASA SPACECRAFT

PURPLE: GAMES WHERE YOU SAY THE GAME’S NAME

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #499) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #499, are…

YELLOW: BRAND-NAME DESIGNER, HAUTE, HIGH-END, LUXURY

DESIGNER, HAUTE, HIGH-END, LUXURY GREEN: DEVISE CONCOCT, ENGINEER, HATCH, MASTERMIND

CONCOCT, ENGINEER, HATCH, MASTERMIND BLUE: NASA SPACECRAFT GALILEO, PIONEER, VIKING, VOYAGER

GALILEO, PIONEER, VIKING, VOYAGER PURPLE: GAMES WHERE YOU SAY THE GAME’S NAME BINGO, MARCO POLO, TAG, UNO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There are days when the NYT's difficulty scale for Connections seems a little off. It's all a matter of opinion, of course; one person's impossible-to-solve group could be someone else's cakewalk. But today I felt like all four were roughly the same toughness, and the supposedly worst one, GAMES WHERE YOU SAY THE GAME’S NAME, was one of the easiest.

Not that I got the connection as such – and indeed, it was the one I solved by default – but I could clearly see that all four were games, and the fact that they were specifically games where you say the name wasn't really enough to obfuscate matters. After all, the only red herring was MASTERMIND, and that went nicely into the green group anyway.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

