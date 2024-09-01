NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, September 2 (game #183)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #183) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Order in the court!

NYT Strands today (game #183) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COUNT

STEAL

SQUIB

CHIN

SHIN

LANE

NYT Strands today (game #183) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Lords and ladies

NYT Strands today (game #183) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #183) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #183, are…

ESQUIRE

VISCOUNT

KNIGHT

QUEEN

DUCHESS

EARL

BARON

SPANGRAM: TITLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm always pleased when I see a Q in a Strands puzzle. The letter is always followed by a U, obviously, which drastically reduces the words that can be made from it. Throw in the fact that very few letters can go before a Q either – it's basically vowels or S, occasionally an R – and these words are not usually hard to uncover.

There were two of them in today's Strands, ESQUIRE and QUEEN, and I found both with no problems early on. That confirmed the central theme of the puzzle, which the clue of 'Order in the court!' had not necessarily helped much with, and set me on the way to solving what was another fairly simple game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

