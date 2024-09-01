NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, September 2 (game #449)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #449) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RECORD

STORE

WEIRD

REACTION

STAMP

STATION

LETTER

COMIC

FUNNY

MAIL

COIN

POST

OFF

POSITION

CURIOUS

JOB

NYT Connections today (game #449) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Strange

Strange Green: Role

Role Blue: You might want lots of these

You might want lots of these Purple: [a thing that links] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #449) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PECULIAR

GREEN: ASSIGNMENT

BLUE: CLASSIC COLLECTION ITEMS

PURPLE: CHAIN ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #449) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #449, are…

YELLOW: PECULIAR CURIOUS, FUNNY, OFF, WEIRD

CURIOUS, FUNNY, OFF, WEIRD GREEN: ASSIGNMENT JOB, POSITION, POST, STATION

JOB, POSITION, POST, STATION BLUE: CLASSIC COLLECTION ITEMS COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP

COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP PURPLE: CHAIN ___ LETTER, MAIL, REACTION, STORE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Hurrah! You can not believe the relief I felt on solving today's Connections. I'm sure not everyone reading this column does so every day, so you won't necessarily be aware (or care), but before today I'd failed four Connections in a row, and eight out of the previous 15 games. It was becoming a disaster. But this one is not so bad, and I'm back on track.

As is often the case, the key was in solving purple early on. This is usually the most difficult of the four groups, and often involves a 'blank' answer as it did here. There was a fair bit of misdirection in place, with POST and STAMP among the answers with LETTER and MAIL, but ruling out POST as part of the 'assignment' group (green) pulled me away from that angle, and pointed me towards the CHAIN __ connection. With purple solved, and with green and yellow not too tricky, I didn't need to worry about blue at all.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 1 September, game #448)

YELLOW: COOK IN A PAN BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, SEAR

BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, SEAR GREEN: PARTS OF THE EAR ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, HAMMER

ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, HAMMER BLUE: SHADES OF BLACK CHARCOAL, JET, RAVEN, SABLE

CHARCOAL, JET, RAVEN, SABLE PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT FIND “A DRIVER” GOLF BAG, LIMOUSINE, MOVIE SET, TOOLBOX