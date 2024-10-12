NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, October 13 (game #224)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #224) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Time to get cozy

NYT Strands today (game #224) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FAST

SALE

FISH

FISHES

DILL

CRAG

NYT Strands today (game #224) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Wrap up warm

NYT Strands today (game #224) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #224) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #224, are…

VEST

SWEATER

FLANNEL

FLEECE

CARDIGAN

SCARF

SPANGRAM: FALLFASHION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I needed the near-obligatory one hint to get started today, with the theme clue of 'Time to get cozy' not giving me quite enough info to be able to work out that the answers were all examples of FALLFASHION as the spangram would have it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once I had that, it wasn't too bad, although my idea of fall fashion (autumn fashion where I am in the UK) is more t-shirt and hoodie than CARDIGAN, FLEECE or FLANNEL. But they were all relatively easy to find, and I doubt many people will struggle today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 12 October, game #223)

PORKY

BUGS

GRANNY

DAFFY

FOXY

FOGHORN

PETUNIA

SPANGRAM: CHARACTERS