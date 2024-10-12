NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 13 (game #490)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #490) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CARGO

BOULDER

CLAW

HAMMER

ANVIL

HORN

CALIFORNIA

COYOTE

EGG

STIRRUP

DRUM

TNT

CAPRI

HOOF

HONOR

NAIL

NYT Connections today (game #490) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Hard body part

Hard body part Green: Meep meep!

Meep meep! Blue: You wear them

You wear them Purple: blank [What a ball would do on a slope]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #490) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MADE OF KERATIN

GREEN: ROAD RUNNER CARTOON STAPLES

BLUE: KINDS OF PANTS

PURPLE: ___ ROLL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #490) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #490, are…

YELLOW: MADE OF KERATIN CLAW, HOOF, HORN, NAIL

CLAW, HOOF, HORN, NAIL GREEN: ROAD RUNNER CARTOON STAPLES ANVIL, BOULDER, COYOTE, TNT

ANVIL, BOULDER, COYOTE, TNT BLUE: KINDS OF PANTS CAPRI, CARGO, HAMMER, STIRRUP

CAPRI, CARGO, HAMMER, STIRRUP PURPLE: ___ ROLL CALIFORNIA, DRUM, EGG, HONOR

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

There are days when the NYT's difficulty ratings for Connections make no sense to me. Purple today is one of the 'blank' varieties, where you have to find the missing word that unites the four answers. These are typically the hardest, and always form (as far as I know) the purple group. But there's no way that today __ ROLL was tougher than the green ROAD RUNNER CARTOON STAPLES or blue KINDS OF PANTS group.

I solved them all, but only thanks to a love of Road Runner that dates back 40-odd years. I doubt everyone will be so lucky. And I would have had no chance of solving the blue group, because I've never heard of HAMMER PANTS or STIRRUP PANTS. Am I out of touch? Quite possibly…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

