NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, January 12 (game #315)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #315) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Wait what?

NYT Strands today (game #315) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BALE

RAIL

SOLID

BOOM

NUTS

BEAR

NYT Strands today (game #315) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Bewildered

NYT Strands today (game #315) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #315) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #315, are…

STUN

ASTONISH

GOBSMACK

SURPRISE

FLABBERGAST

SPANGRAM: MINDBLOWN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There’s a couple of brilliant words in today’s Strands that feel as if they belong in boy’s comics from the 1950s and have not been heard much since – GOBSMACK and FLABBERGAST.

I was pleased – although not particularly gobsmacked – to learn that Flabbergast originated in Sussex, which is the English county where I was born, although quite why that particular area popularized a word which originally meant “shocked tubby person” is uncertain.

Gobsmack is also interesting and again began as a portmanteau of two slang words – Gob (for mouth, coined in Ireland in the 16th century) and Smack, which describes the sound of a flat hand hitting something – so hitting your mouth in shock. Something I instantly imagine Stan Laurel doing.

Meanwhile, today’s big SURPRISE was that I completed Strands again without any hints.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 11 January, game #314)

DAWN

DUSK

NOON

EVENING

MORNING

DAYBREAK

TWILIGHT

SPANGRAM: TIMING