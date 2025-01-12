NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, January 12 (game #581)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #581) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMETS

INVENTION

COIN TOSS

DEFENDER

COURT

ASTEROIDS

FAIRY TALE

DRESS COAT

FICTION

ROMANCE

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

CENTIPEDE

CHARM

FANTASY

BREAKOUT

PURSUE

NYT Connections today (game #581) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: All made up

All made up GREEN: Dating

Dating BLUE: Video classics

Video classics PURPLE: Flipside

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #581) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FABRICATION

GREEN: WOO

BLUE: CLASSIC ATARI GAMES

PURPLE: THINGS FEATURING TAILS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #581) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #581, are…

YELLOW: FABRICATION FAIRY TALE, FANTASY, FICTION, INVENTION

FAIRY TALE, FANTASY, FICTION, INVENTION GREEN: WOO CHARM, COURT, PURSUE, ROMANCE

CHARM, COURT, PURSUE, ROMANCE BLUE: CLASSIC ATARI GAMES ASTEROIDS, BREAKOUT, CENTIPEDE, DEFENDER

ASTEROIDS, BREAKOUT, CENTIPEDE, DEFENDER PURPLE: THINGS FEATURING TAILS COIN TOSS, COMETS, DRESS COAT, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I started today’s Connections completely baffled and unable to see any links at all before writing every word down and noticing – after a brief thought that we were looking for book genres – the words that made up FABRICATION and WOO.

Blue and Purple defeated me. Games are a blindspot for me. If I enjoy a game I get locked into it for years – Tetris, Sim City, Balatro – playing absolutely nothing else until a new game takes over, or as was the case with a dinner party game called RSVP I played every day on my phone, accidentally delete and then find out it is no no longer available. I realize this is a bit odd and it’s left me completely ignorant of everything else. But even if I was aware of the video game canon of the late 20th century I would have definitely included SONIC THE HEDGEHOG as an Atari game (it’s Sega), instead of the THINGS FEATURING TAILS category.

After Googling “does Sonic The Hedgehog have a tail?” (I’m not the first to do this) I eventually discovered that Tails is the name of a character within the Sonic The Hedgehog universe – and yes Sonic does have a tail. Every day’s a school day.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 11 January, game #580)

YELLOW: DISPLAY OF ROWS AND COLUMNS ARRAY, GRID, MATRIX, TABLE

ARRAY, GRID, MATRIX, TABLE GREEN: THINGS TO DO AT A WORK EVENT CIRCULATE, CONVERSE, MINGLE, NETWORK

CIRCULATE, CONVERSE, MINGLE, NETWORK BLUE: OLYMPIC EVENTS SINCE 2000 BREAKING, SURFING, TAEKWONDO, TRAMPOLINE

BREAKING, SURFING, TAEKWONDO, TRAMPOLINE PURPLE: -_COURT FOOD, KANGAROO, SUPREME, TENNIS