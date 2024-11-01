NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, November 1 (game #243)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #243) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Strategy game

NYT Strands today (game #243) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COOK

TIME

RUNG

SING

SHIP

SHIN

NYT Strands today (game #243) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Grandmaster's move

NYT Strands today (game #243) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #243) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #243, are…

QUEEN

KING

ROOK

TIMER

BISHOP

PAWN

KNIGHT

BOARD

SPANGRAM: CHECKMATE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'd love to really get into chess one day, to learn the various openings and strategies to be able to hold my own. Until then, I'll have to content myself with completing this chess-themed Strands game in record-quick time. It really was very easy. As soon as I found QUEEN it was obvious what the others words would be, and I've played chess often enough that I didn't have to wrack my brains to recall KING, ROOK, BISHOP, PAWN and KNIGHT. CHECKMATE indeed.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

