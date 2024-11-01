NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, November 1 (game #509)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #509) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRAG

DRAFT

DOODLE

DOMINO

BALL

BUTTERFLY

CURL

CRAWL

PUFF

INCH

HALO

BOTTLE

TAP

PLACEBO

CAN

CREEP

NYT Connections today (game #509) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: You'll get there in the end

You'll get there in the end Green: Thanks, bartender

Thanks, bartender Blue: Not a chip, but serves the same purpose

Not a chip, but serves the same purpose Purple: Blank [reaction to something]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #509) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PROGRESS SLOWLY

GREEN: WAYS TO ORDER A BEER

BLUE: CHEESY CORN SNACK UNIT

PURPLE: ___ EFFECT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #509) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #509, are…

YELLOW: PROGRESS SLOWLY CRAWL, CREEP, DRAG, INCH

CRAWL, CREEP, DRAG, INCH GREEN: WAYS TO ORDER A BEER BOTTLE, CAN, DRAFT, TAP

BOTTLE, CAN, DRAFT, TAP BLUE: CHEESY CORN SNACK UNIT BALL, CURL, DOODLE, PUFF

BALL, CURL, DOODLE, PUFF PURPLE: ___ EFFECT BUTTERFLY, DOMINO, HALO, PLACEBO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I like beer, I like cheesy corn snacks, I liked this Connections puzzle, which was definitely at the easier end of the spectrum. Admittedly, that spectrum runs from 'Fairly tough' to 'Absolutely impossible', so it's all relative; what I call an 'easy' Connections game still represents one of the best brain workouts I get each day.

Unusually, I solved purple first today, which goes some way to indicating why I didn't find it too tricky. The [blank] variety of answers can be tricky, but once you know to look for them – which I always do, right at the start – they're really not too bad. The trick is to say the word out loud in your head (an oxymoron, yes) and see what naturally feels like it should go before or after. If I say the word BUTTERFLY my mind instantly completes it with EFFECT. Do the same for PLACEBO, DOMINO and HALO and you have your answer. With the hardest one done, the other three were all relatively easy solves.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 31 October, game #508)

YELLOW: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT DARLING, LOVE, PUMPKIN, TREASURE

DARLING, LOVE, PUMPKIN, TREASURE GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR EYELIDS BAT, BLINK, FLUTTER, WINK

BAT, BLINK, FLUTTER, WINK BLUE: SPORTS CARS DIABLO, MUSTANG, SPIDER, VIPER

DIABLO, MUSTANG, SPIDER, VIPER PURPLE: ___ HUNT EGG, JOB, SCAVENGER, WITCH