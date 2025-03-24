Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now

News
By published

HorizonOS v76 and beyond are looking very exciting

Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
(Image credit: Meta)
  • HorizonOS v76 has rolled out to the public test channel
  • This beta release is teasing new fetaures Meta is working on
  • In future updates we can expect major UI changes, and shareable windows

Meta has just launched the HorizonOS v76 update to its public test channel, and the beta software is already teasing some massive changes for how you can use your Meta Quest 3 headset to virtually socialise.

Firstly, Meta is putting your Horizon Avatera front and center in video calls, finally unlocking the selfie camera – a feature it first teased back at Meta Connect 2022. You could previously take Zoom meetings from your virtual workspace, but with update v76, you’ll be able to use your Meta avatar in more casual video calls through WhatsApp and Messenger.

In Settings, you can see your Selfie cam options to adjust how narrow or wide the virtual camera is, and you can select a static background that will appear behind your character.

Then, when you join video calls while using your headset, other people will see your avatar moving as you move. However, people who have tested the in-development tool say it is still limited.

‘In-development’ is definitely the key description here, as Selfie cam still feels very limited so it might take a little while before it reaches the wider HorizonOS public release.

Further, when it does, Meta might move it to be an ‘experimental feature,’ which is a designation given to features that are available in the full HorizonOS release, but that might be a little buggy still.

Update v76 in the PTC also hides details about the ability to share your screen with other Meta Quest users.

The feature isn’t live yet, but code strings (discovered by Luna) suggest that 2D window panels will gain a ‘share’ and ‘unshare’ button so you can show other people in Horizon Home or Horizon Worlds (and maybe other multiplayer apps) what you’re looking at in your browser.

The Quest 3 already has the ability to screenshare YouTube content, and this release seems like a more general rollout of that bespoke feature so other 2D apps can be shared.

Given its current state in the PTC update, screen sharing might be an update or two away. However, when it does arrive, it might be joined by a massive UI overhaul.

Codenamed ‘Navigator’ Luna shared a short five second long clip of a tutorial for the new layout – which Meta demo’d at Meta Connect 2024.

Luna added that it’s expected to drop in v77 or later, so it’s still a release or two from launch, but these first hints suggest this overhaul’s launch is approaching.

We’ll have to wait and see if this UI overhaul is what Quest 3 has been needing all along or one of those terrible changes that'll have us begging Meta to put everything back the way it was.

From what we’ve seen, it should be the former, but we won’t know until the Navigator UI is available for everyone to test (hopefully later this year).

You might also like

See more Computing News
Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Meta Quest 3 and controllers on their charging station which is itself on a wooden desk next to a lamp
Meta announces major Quest 3 home theater update – but I want to know when it'll make it easier to watch 3D films in VR
The Meta Quest 3 and its controllers on a table next to a plant pot with a green fern in and a gold lamp
Some Meta Quest headsets are being bricked by a software update – but a fix is rolling out
The Meta Quest 3 on a notebook surrounded by pens and school supplies on a desk
Leaked Meta memo teases 'half a dozen' new AI wearables, a mixed-reality push, and the return of the metaverse
Hamish hector drawing a bow in VR while wearing the Meta Quest 3S.
Meta's Horizon app was the no. 1 iPhone app on Christmas Day – and I'm not surprised. Here's why
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Asus Tarius VR headset could use the Meta Quest 3’s best feature to defeat it – and it already sounds like the headset of my dreams
The Meta Quest Pro on its charging pad on a desk, in front of a window with the curtain closed
Meta Quest Pro 2 could be back from the dead (yet again), and Quest 4 is reportedly in the works
Latest in Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Snap Spectacles 5
Latest Snap Spectacles update teases an exciting AR future that I can't wait for
Project Moohan prototype at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, an XR goggles headset on display in a show area
Samsung's Android XR headset could avoid the Apple Vision Pro's biggest mistake, according to this leak
Vision Pro Metallica
Apple Vision Pro goes off to never never land with Metallica concert footage
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
Latest in News
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
Cassian Andor looking nervously over his shoulder in Andor season 2
New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space
23andMe
23andMe is bankrupt and about to sell your DNA, here's how to stop that from happening
More about virtual reality augmented reality
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Snap Spectacles 5

Latest Snap Spectacles update teases an exciting AR future that I can't wait for
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty

You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
See more latest
Most Popular
Hatch Restore 3 in Putty
You can finally start your day with The Office theme song, and I couldn't be more excited
Dell Pro Max with GB300
HP and Dell's latest Nvidia powered PCs are likely to be some of the most expensive workstations ever launched
Shape of Russia filled with Russian flag-colored internet codes on a black hacking background
A new wave of blocks in Russia targets VPN apps and Cloudflare subnets
An abstract image of digital security.
Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space
Cassian Andor looking nervously over his shoulder in Andor season 2
New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser
23andMe
23andMe is bankrupt and about to sell your DNA, here's how to stop that from happening
Lock on Laptop Screen
Medusa ransomware is able to disable anti-malware tools, so be on your guard
hacker.jpeg
Key trusted Microsoft platform exploited to enable malware, experts warn