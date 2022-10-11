Live
Meta Connect 2022 live blog – Meta Quest Pro, Project Cambria, and all the big news
Meta could reveal its Project Cambria VR headset at its Meta Connect event today
Meta Connect 2022 is nearly with us, and it promises plenty of big news for the VR world.
The event kicks off today (October 11) at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (3am AEST on October 12), with an opening keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. And it should be well worth watching - not least because we're expecting to finally hear more about Project Cambria.
Cambria is the codename for Meta's next-gen VR headset, though rumors suggest it will be called the Meta Quest Pro. Either way, we've been promised that it will replace the Oculus Quest 2 as Meta's best VR headset. Considering we already adore our Quest 2, it's safe to say we're excited to see what Meta has up its sleeve.
Throughout the day we'll be providing our predictions of what we expect from Meta Connect 2022, including the official and leaked specs of the long-awaited Project Cambria. Then, during the event itself, we'll bring you live coverage and analysis of all the announcements as they happen. So be sure to check back regularly for all the latest news.
Welcome to our Meta Connect 2022 live blog! I'm Hamish and I'll be here all day bringing you all the information you need to know about the event and the announcements Meta might be making.
The one we're most anticipating is Project Cambria, a new VR headset to replace the hugely popular Oculus Quest 2, but we're also expecting to see a few software updates that will show us how the best Oculus Quest 2 games and apps will take advantage of Cambria's new hardware.
A few of our other experts may pop in here throughout the day too, so keep an eye out for their thoughts and analysis before we get into the event. During the keynote itself, we'll be regularly updating this page with all the latest news as Meta announces it.
