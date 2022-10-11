Meta Connect 2022 live blog – Meta Quest Pro, Project Cambria, and all the big news

Meta Connect 2022 is nearly with us, and it promises plenty of big news for the VR world.

The event kicks off today (October 11) at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (3am AEST on October 12), with an opening keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. And it should be well worth watching - not least because we're expecting to finally hear more about Project Cambria.

Cambria is the codename for Meta's next-gen VR headset, though rumors suggest it will be called the Meta Quest Pro. Either way, we've been promised that it will replace the Oculus Quest 2 as Meta's best VR headset. Considering we already adore our Quest 2, it's safe to say we're excited to see what Meta has up its sleeve.

Throughout the day we'll be providing our predictions of what we expect from Meta Connect 2022, including the official and leaked specs of the long-awaited Project Cambria. Then, during the event itself, we'll bring you live coverage and analysis of all the announcements as they happen. So be sure to check back regularly for all the latest news.