Become Iron Man with your Oculus Quest 2: the game reveals at Meta Connect 2022

The Meta Connect 2022 keynote is all wrapped up and it was full of big VR announcements.

Alongside the full reveal of the Meta Quest Pro (formerly Project Cambria), Meta announced that several new titles and game updates are coming to Meta’s best VR headsets. So whether you’re looking to pick up the new Meta Quest Pro, or are already in love with your Oculus Quest 2, you’ll be able to enjoy everything that was shown off.

Among the updates are upgrades to some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games like POPULATION: ONE, as well as the reveal of new games on the system. Here are the biggest game reveals at Meta Connect 2022…

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

For the MCU movies lovers, easily the biggest announcement from today (October 11) was the reveal that Marvel’s Iron Man VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 on November 3. As Tony Stark, you’ll be able to don your Iron Man armor and take to the skies on a quest to defeat the mysterious villain Ghost.

The previously PS4- and PlayStation VR-exclusive title was widely praised for its immersive shooter gameplay, but the story is somewhat lackluster compared to the films we’re used to. That said, if you’ve ever wanted to feel like the iconic billionaire-turned-superhero, then Marvel’s Iron Man VR might be your best chance.

You are Iron Man in Marvel's Iron Man VR (Image credit: Camouflaj / Endeavor One)

Among Us VR

Time to brush up on your tasks and get your alibis prepared because Innersloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy are ready to launch Among Us VR on November 10. Taking on the role of either a Crewmate or Impostor, you’ll have to either complete jobs around your spaceship and vote out suspects, or sneakily eliminate the other players, if you want to win.

We can’t wait to play this immersive version of the world-famous social dedication game when it launches, and if you’re as excited as us you can preorder the game today for $9.99 (around £9 / AU$16) to unlock a Mini Crewmate hat as a free bonus.

Remember: Don't trust anyone in Among US VR (Image credit: Innersloth / Schell Games / Robot Teddy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 Retribution

This follow-up to many players’ picks for the best VR game out there is headed to the Oculus Quest 2 (and Meta Quest Pro) on December 1.

Players will be heading back to the walker-infested streets of New Orleans in a desperate fight for survival. Given the positive reception the first game enjoyed, we’re expecting this action-filled VR game will be just as adrenaline-pumping – and we don’t have too much longer to find out if that’s the case.

Behemoth

Skydance Interaction (the team behind The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners) also has another announcement for us: Behemoth. While the teaser didn’t show us much, it looks like the developer will be using all of its Walking Dead experience to deliver another immersive fight for survival in a grim-looking icy world.

There’s no word on a release date yet, but based on the minimal teaser (which you can see below) we expect that it’s still a year or two away at least – although that means it might not be playable only on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, but on the Oculus Quest 3 as well, depending on Meta’s headset release schedule.

POPULATION: ONE Sandbox

Last but not least, Meta announced that the hugely popular multiplayer VR game POPULATION: ONE is getting a major update in December with the debut of POPULATION: ONE Sandbox (opens in new tab). Players will be able to use their creativity to take the game’s action to all-new user-created arenas – you could battle it out on a distant planet, in the heart of the rainforest, or inside a volcano.

If you aren’t a creator that’s fine – you can discover and play other people’s battlegrounds, and face off against your friends and other members of the POPULATION: ONE community.