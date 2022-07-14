Nope, Get Out and Us VR experiences are headed to your Oculus Quest 2

Audio player loading…

If you want a taste of what Jorden Peele’s latest horror film Nope has in store when it releases on July 22, look no further than Horizon Worlds on your Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2).

Horizon Worlds – Meta’s free metaverse platform that's exclusive to its Quest hardware – has steadily been hosting more and more themed experiences from various brands, and now Peele’s Monkeypaw productions is getting in on the action by partnering up with some of Horizon Worlds' creators.

Titled Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard (opens in new tab), players are invited to board a train that will transport them and their friends to various worlds based on the three films Peele has written, produced and directed: Get Out, Us and the upcoming Nope.

In anticipation of Nope's release later this month, the first of the free worlds that you can visit right now is based on the thriller, which feature actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. According to the movie's blurb, they play “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

Beyond that we don't know much more about the film, with the trailers so far playing into Peele’s more cryptic storytelling style.

The Horizon Worlds Nope experience could finally give us some answers as to what’s going on. As part of the experience, players will be able to explore a VR recreation of the film's main location, Haywood Ranch. While there you can find Easter eggs from the upcoming film and others that Peele has created, as well as playable minigames and other interactive elements that will help you feel immersed in the space.

While they haven't said exactly when the experiences are coming to Horizon Worlds, Meta and Monkeypaw productions have said the Get Out and Us-themed experiences will be added “later this summer” – so we'd expect to see them before the end of August.

If you've got a Meta Quest 2 and you're a fan of Peele's brand of horror, you're likely in for a treat.

