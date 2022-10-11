How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live

Audio player loading…

Today’s the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta’s latest VR developments.

The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is the reveal of Project Cambria – a premium VR headset that we’ve been promised will put the Oculus Quest 2 to shame, and which is rumored to be called the Meta Quest Pro.

We should also find out about some game updates, including some much-needed upgrades to Horizon Worlds.

If you want to follow these announcements live, you’ll need to know where, when and how to watch Meta Connect 2022 – and we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch Meta Connect 2022

To follow along with the Meta Connect 2022 keynote you have three options.

The first way is to head to the Reality Labs Facebook Page (opens in new tab). While others are co-streaming the event to YouTube and Twitch, the official feed will only be available on Meta’s social media platform.

Have an Oculus Quest 2? You can watch Meta Connect live in the metaverse (Image credit: Shutterstock / Wirestock Creators)

At least that’s your only option for streaming on the web. If you have an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset you can watch the whole Meta Connect event inside Horizon Worlds – Meta’s free social metaverse platform. To experience the event this way you’ll need to log in and register on the Meta Connect 2022 (opens in new tab) website. Once you’ve done that, you can update and open the Horizon Worlds app on your Quest 2, where you'll then find the Meta Connect program in the Events tab of your Horizon menu, so you know when to tune in.

Your third – and we'd suggest best – option for keeping up with the announcements is to follow our live coverage of the event as it happens. We’ll not only provide you with the latest updates and news, but also our expert analysis, so you'll know if you should trust or be skeptical of the hype that Meta will inevitably be drumming up during the event.