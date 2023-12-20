The Dell XPS 15 is one of our favorite laptops – and it's on sale now with $400 off

Few laptops can live up to the Dell XPS 15 in the market right now, making it a highly sought-after device for professionals across multiple disciplines and industries. That being said, it is a pricy bit of kit for most people looking to get their hands on the powerful slim laptop – which is why this deal taking it from $1,499.99 to just $1,099.99 at Best Buy is so exciting.

Our Dell XPS 15 review saw this stunning laptop score a perfect five out of five stars and earn the title of "one of the best laptops ever made", so we're very excited to see it get a $400 discount. This takes the price down from a steep $1,499.99 to $1,099.99 turning it into a much more accessible work accessory this festive season.

With this price cut, you'll be getting an Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Arc A370M GPU, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage - all for just over a thousand bucks. The Dell XPS 15 is designed to excel at intense multitasking and multimedia creation, allowing you to switch between tasks seamlessly and run strenuous software without stuttering or faltering.

Dell XPS 15 deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

One of the best laptops ever made just got even better with this incredible deal. Packed with the latest Intel processors and GPUs, this also delivers the classic XPS laptop design we've come to love from Dell. It is a productivity powerhouse that is even capable of some moderate gaming. All in all, it's arguably the perfect computer for most Windows users.

The classic, suave design adds a premium look to the laptop that will most definitely stand out in any office space without being garish, plus its slim and trim proportions make it extremely portable so you'll have no trouble not just carrying it with you on your commute but working on the go as well. Despite that slender design, the dedicated GPU means you'll have a bit of extra punch in graphical workloads too.

Overall, it's refreshing to see this kind of discount on one of our favorite laptops this long after the Black Friday season, and we know the outstanding battery life and performance will make a huge impact on your professional pursuits. Snap it up!

