Your Pixel 8 phone just got a big photography upgrade thanks to Adobe

Photography on the Pixel 8 series has gotten better as various Adobe apps now support raw images taken by Google’s flagship smartphone line.

To give you a quick refresher, “raw files are unprocessed image files captured straight from your camera’s sensor.” The format takes more data, such as white balance, than standard JPEG pictures offering greater flexibility when editing. JPEG files, on the other hand, remove a lot of data in an effort to save storage space on a device resulting in poorer quality. The Pixel 8 is capable of editing photographs with its own set of tools, however, it isn’t as robust as something like Photoshop. As 9To5Google points out in its report, this newfound support gives users the opportunity “to go beyond what [Google Photos] offers in the way of editing.”

Moving forward, you can directly upload DNG files, which is the filename extension given to raw images taken by a Pixel 8, to Adobe software such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and After Effects. These apps accept pictures taken by either the selfie camera, wide-angle lens, or the main rear sensor. If you own a Pixel 8 Pro, you can also upload photographs taken by the ultrawide camera as well as the telephoto lens.

Limitations

There are a couple of restrictions to be mindful of, although it’s nothing major. First, Camera Matching profiles will not be available to Pixel 8 users. These profiles, according to Adobe, can “mimic” unique color customizations implemented on a camera. Currently, the only sources these apps recognize are those from Apple ProRAW files taken by the iPhone 15 Pro.

Additionally, the phone’s Camera Raw plug-in must be running version 16.0.1. This can be solved by simply installing the latest software patch on your Pixel. 9To5Google recommends updating whatever Adobe programs you have as well in order to ensure they can accept the raw photos. There are other smartphones that are compatible with Adobe Camera Raw. A full list can be found on the company’s Help Center website.

If you’re in the market for a mobile device that is great at photography, check out TechRadar’s list of the best camera phones for 2023.