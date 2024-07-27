Your old Android phone just got a video boost thanks to a new Blackmagic Camera update

Last month, digital photography brand Blackmagic Design launched its Blackmagic Camera app on Android, but it was limited to a handful of Galaxy and Pixel phones. On those phones, it gave users access to pro-level film tools, and now the company revealed it’s expanding the availability of its software to older devices.

The announcement almost went unnoticed as it was made on social media instead of their official blog. According to their post, Blackmagic Camera version 1.1 is now available on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, the entire Pixel 6 line, the OnePlus 11, and the OnePlus 12. For non-American users, the app is also available for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 14. You can download it right from the Google Play Store.

Just to give you an idea of what you’re getting, Blackmagic Camera offers “advanced configuration options” to help you set up the right shots, tools to help you check exposure, and support for “various video resolutions,” among other things.

There is a requirement that must be met, but luckily, it’s not a strict one. Android Central states the phone must be running Android 13 or later, which shouldn’t be an issue with these models.

New features

In addition to the expansion, version 1.1 introduces multiple new features and adjustments to the software. These include, but are not limited to, a general performance boost, optional image noise reduction, the ability to dim the screen while recording, plus support for 3D LUTs.

That last one refers to 3D Look Up Tables. These are a collection of color presets that can be added to photographs or videos to achieve a certain look. For example, LUTs can help correct the colors in an image, enhance shadows, or add a sepia filter. Groups and businesses should also appreciate the newfound connection to Blackmagic Cloud for Organizations. This is a first-party cloud service where people can come together to share files for a project.

