Our favorite video editing software just released a superb free video camera app for Android — Blackmagic Camera transforms your smartphone into a pro digital film camera

Blackmagic Design, best known for the excellent DaVinci Resolve - a comprehensive video editing and color grading suite used by professionals - has released the Blackmagic Camera app for Android, extending professional digital film tools to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel users.

This free app (which frankly we’d pay for) is based on the operating system of Blackmagic’s digital film cameras, and delivers television and film quality video production.

It features user-friendly controls for frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO adjustments, alongside recording directly to Blackmagic Cloud in formats up to 8K.

Advanced configuration options

The app, which you can download from Google Play now, essentially transforms Android smartphones into high-end film cameras by integrating detailed camera controls within an intuitive interface. Users can modify settings with a single tap, streamlining the filming process.

The new tool boasts a heads-up display showing vital camera settings and operational statuses, making adjustments straightforward and quick without navigating complex menus. This includes immediate changes to exposure by interacting with the ISO settings or adjusting audio levels directly.

The app also offers advanced configuration options for video monitoring, audio control, and camera setup. It supports various video resolutions and recording formats, including space-efficient H.264 and H.265, with professional audio configurations like VU or PPM meters. It even integrates tools such as zebra patterns for exposure checking, focus assist, and frame guides.

Comprehensive media management within the app allows users to organize and review clips efficiently, syncing directly with Blackmagic Cloud for immediate access to DaVinci Resolve projects. Media can be edited, graded, and shared from anywhere.

“The Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone has been incredibly popular since it was launched last year,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“We are excited to be able to give customers with Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones the same controls for shooting digital film as our professional cameras. Plus, the Blackmagic Cloud workflow lets customers record to Blackmagic Cloud Storage and automatically sync with DaVinci Resolve. It’s really exciting to be able to give even more customers the ability to get their footage to the newsroom or post production studios in literally seconds.”