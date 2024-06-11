You can now turn the Apple Vision Pro into a full-on film camera

The Apple Vision Pro might be about to get a new lease of life thanks to a release from Blackmagic

The company behind some of the world’s leading videography equipment, as well as top video editing app DaVinci Resolve, has announced an end-to-end workflow for producing cinematic Apple Immersive Video designed specifically for the Vision Pro headset.

Key to the announcement is its new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera – the world’s first commercial system designed to capture the new Apple Immersive Video format.

Apple Vision Pro camera content

Qualifying the URSA Cine Immersive camera as an Apple Immersive Video-capable device, Blackmagic has equipped it with 8K and 3D video, a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio.

It features a custom stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K sensors, capable of capturing 16 stops of dynamic range. It results in an 8160x7200 resolution per eye, filmed in at a 90fps rate and saved as a Blackmagic RAW file to the integrated Blackmagic Media Module 8TB – enough for around two hours of cinematography.

The device also uses Cloud Store technology, unlocking even more hours of footage via the 10G Ethernet connection.

"We are thrilled to announce the first-ever commercial camera system and post-production software that supports Apple Immersive Video, giving professional filmmakers the tools to create remarkable stories with this powerful new format pioneered by Apple," noted Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty.

The company also revealed updates to DaVinci Resolve, which will now support Apple Immersive Video editing. The update enabled filmmakers to edit immersive videos shot on the URSA Cine Immersive camera, and includes a new immersive video viewer for detailed clip adjustments for the Apple Vision Pro.

Both the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive and the updated DaVinci Resolve will be available later in 2024, offering filmmakers an early opportunity to capture cinematic experiences specifically for the Vision Pro, which is set to launch in nine new markets this summer.