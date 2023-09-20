This new camera app lets you create a Hollywood look on your iPhone

DaVinci Resolve has long been one of the best video editing software tools on the market (and easily our favorite free video editor ).

Now, Blackmagic Design, the development team behind the tool, has released a new camera app for iPhone that brings studio-grade stylings to videos for YouTube, TikTok, and more.

Known as Blackmagic Camera, the app adds the company’s digital film camera controls and image processing that adds a cinematic ‘look’ seen in Hollywood feature films.

Studio-grade content creation

Today’s audiences have increasingly high expectations from video content - and that’s true, whether it’s an online ad, social media post, or a YouTube video. And it’s an issue since many phone cameras simply aren’t able to deliver those high-quality images without significant investment in production-ready digital cameras.

It’s this space that Blackmagic Camera is set to fill. The app promises the ability to capture phone-based videos comparable to professional digital film cameras, right down to the interface found in the company’s own range of high-end cameras.

According to the company, users can “adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance and ISO all in a single tap. Or, record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry standard 10-bit Apple ProRes files up to 4K.”

The app is capable of frame rates up to 60fps, a wide range of shutter speeds from 1/24th to 1/8000th, and a number of tint and white balance presets for capturing videos. Content creators will also find support for Blackmagic’s cloud storage , which allows video editors to collaborate on projects in DaVinci Resolve . Users can manage clips through the app’s professional media management tool. However, only iPhones running iOS 16.6 or above are supported.

Blackmagic Design is no stranger to the Apple ecosystem. In December 2022, the firm released DaVinci Resolve for iPad , a fully-featured video editing app that matches its desktop counterpart in every department.

Users can download the free app by clicking here .