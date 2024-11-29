Spend $50 at Western Digital and save 10% with our exclusive code

Western Digital is a well-known and popular memory and storage company that supplies customers all around the world. As a forward-thinking company, many of their products have shaped what data storage looks like today.

Selling SD cards, USB flash drives, HDDs, and super-fast NVMe M.2 drives, Western Digital delivers high-quality tech that is compatible with home computers, game consoles, digital cameras and more. Among the company's extensive range are some of the best affordable high-capacity storage and best external hard drives for PS5 on the market.

If you're looking to upgrade your tech or invest in a new hard drive, Western Digital has you covered. For a limited time only, TechRadar US readers can get 10% off any Western Digital product by using our exclusive code at checkout. A minimum of $50 must be spent to qualify for the deal.

This excellent deal expires on the 31st of December but you can also take advantage of other Western Digital deals throughout the year. For the most up-to-date offers, head over to our Western Digital coupon codes page.

WesternDigital.com - get 10% off Western Digital sells everything from hard drives to USB flash drives and memory cards to network attached storage (NAS). Their storage devices are affordable, safe, and secure. Our exclusive coupon gives customers 10% off any minimum spend of $50. This coupon ends on the 31st of December. US only

Top picks from Western Digital

Get 10% off a My Book Hard Drive With a huge capacity of up to 24 TB, this storage drive is more than enough to store all your data, including videos, photos, and music. An ideal solution for storing all your files in one place.

Get 10% off a SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Card - 64GB The Extreme PRO range of cards are fast, reliable, and affordable. They have a Video Speed Class 60 rating which guarantees write speeds of 60MB/s for stunning 6K video. This is also a card that capture brilliant 4K UHD video in standard or slow motion.

Why we love Western Digital

This deal is activated on orders over $50, which also qualifies you for free shipping. That's a nice little bonus that means you'll only pay for the product(s) you're purchasing.

Western Digital is one of the most well-known brands in the electronics industry. Their products are trustworthy, reliable, and secure, with a low failure rate across their product range.